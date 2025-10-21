Seattle weather: Rain returns Wednesday

The Brief Tuesday will be pleasant in Western Washington with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s, following some morning fog. Rain showers are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon or evening, affecting the evening commute. Friday and Saturday will bring gusty winds and heavier rain, with wind gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph; snow levels may drop to 3,000 feet by Monday, potentially bringing Snoqualmie Pass its first measurable snowfall.



Tuesday will be very nice around Western Washington with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Tuesday will likely be the nicest day of next week. After some patchy morning fog, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

It will be sunny and warmer in Western Washington on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns to Seattle

Local perspective:

The next round of rain showers arrives Wednesday afternoon or early evening, just in time for the evening commute.

Rain showers will push through the Puget Sound area Wednesday afternoon.

What's next:

Friday and Saturday will bring gusty wind and heavier rainfall. Showers could linger through Sunday. Wind gusts could be similar to the last storm, topping out in the 30 to 40 mph range around the Puget Sound lowlands, with isolated areas of stronger gusts on Saturday.

We will likely be seeing lowering snow levels as well, down to about 4,000 feet on Sunday and 3,000 feet by Monday. This could bring Snoqualmie Pass its first measurable snowfall of the season.

Snow levels will drop early next week to below Snoqualmie Pass. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns on Friday through the weekend in Seattle, with gusty wind at times. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kitsap County, WA deputies arrest parents accused of kidnapping their 7 children

Amazon Web Services outage disrupts global platforms, apps

WSP seeks help finding missing 19-year-old Shelton, WA resident

Brightening Comet A6 Lemmon, Orionid meteor shower welcomes fall sky-gazing season

Cougar Mountain Zoo welcomes new cubs in Issaquah, WA

Tolling changes for WA's State Route 167 in effect

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.