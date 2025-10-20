Seattle weather: Sunny afternoon after a few morning clouds Tuesday

Clouds increased this evening with a few sprinkles, but skies will clear more overnight into Tuesday.

A weak system moves through overnight, leading to morning clouds and fog Tuesday. Skies will clear by midday into the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 50s to the low 60s on Tuesday, which is right around seasonal average. Clouds to start the day will give way to afternoon sunshine.

A frontal system will make its way into Western Washington by Wednesday evening. Scattered showers will be around Thursday along with breezy winds. A stronger system will move in again by the end of the week, bringing more rain, gusty winds and high-elevation mountain snow.