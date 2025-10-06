BOO Seattle 2025: What to know about the Halloween EDM festival at WAMU Theater

The Brief BOO Seattle 2025 returns to WAMU Theater on Halloween weekend. The event features top artists like Benny Benassi, Zedd, and Marshmello across three haunted-themed stages. Tickets are available online, with single-day passes at $163.99 and two-day passes at $256.99.



Seattle's biggest EDM festival with even bigger names is back at the WAMU Theater this Halloween weekend for BOO Seattle 2025.

The unique, spooky-themed electronic music event returns Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1.

BOO Seattle is split across three stages, each with their own haunted theme, separated by fun-filled activities and photo ops sure to attract all kinds of rave-goers.

via BOO Seattle on Instagram

The lineup

Some of the top artists playing on Halloween night include Benny Benassi, RL Grime, Nero and Zedd. They'll be followed up with another big night featuring Black Tiger Sex Machine, Marshmello, Mall Grab and many more on Saturday.

BOO Seattle 2025 lineup

Doors open for BOO Seattle at 5 p.m. on both days.

Passes to the event can be found on the BOO Seattle website. Single-day passes are going for $163.99, and a two-day general admission pass goes for $256.99. VIP packages are also available for both passes.

