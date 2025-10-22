Auburn police search for kids caught on video vandalizing Halloween displays

Several Auburn families are cleaning up what’s left of their Halloween decorations after a string of overnight vandalism left pumpkins smashed, inflatables slashed and decorations trashed across multiple neighborhoods.

Home security footage shared on social media shows a group of kids pulling up to homes in a white SUV, jumping out and damaging yard displays before speeding off.

Ring cameras caught the vandals in action

In one video posted by Auburn resident Sol Mokler, the kids can be seen running onto a porch and smashing pumpkins that had been set up by the family’s 6-and 3-year-old children.

"I’m so looking forward to explaining to our 6 and 3 year old why their pumpkin display is now destroyed," Mokler wrote in an Auburn community Facebook group.

Auburn resident Kjrstan Kerby says she’s determined not to let the vandals ruin her Halloween spirit.

"I’m getting ready to Flex Tape fix them and put them back out," she said, adding, "There’s no Scrooge in Halloween."

Kerby estimates the damage to her inflatables totals around $500, including a tall ghost decoration that cost $149.99.

Auburn resident Kjrstan Kerby posted the damage to her Halloween decorations in a local Facebook group. (Kjrstan Kerby)

Multiple homes targeted overnight

What we know:

The vandalism happened overnight Sunday into Monday, according to neighbors.

One Auburn resident said about 10 inflatable decorations were slashed, calling it "senseless vandalism," and another estimated the damage to be between $800 and $1,500.

A frustrated neighbor said his home was also hit on Oct. 19. "We got hit last night too and filed a police report. This is why we can’t have nice things," he wrote.

Auburn police are investigating

What you can do:

The Auburn Police Department confirmed multiple reports of vandalism and is working to identify the suspects seen in the videos. Officers say the damage appears to have been caused by a group of teens.

Anyone with information or additional footage is encouraged to contact Auburn police.

In the meantime, residents say they hope the kids responsible will come forward and take responsibility.

"If you know these kids, please let them know I would love to talk to them about trashing our pumpkins," Mokler posted.

Auburn families are urging neighbors to keep outdoor cameras running and report suspicious activity to police.

