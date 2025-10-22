WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum, WA after truck hits overpass

The Brief Westbound lanes of I-90 were closed late Tuesday night after an oversized truck load struck and damaged the Bullfrog Road overpass, forcing drivers to detour around the bridge using Exit 80. As of Wednesday morning, the lanes remain blocked with significant traffic backup and no estimated time has been provided for reopening.



Westbound lanes of I-90 near Cle Elum were closed late Tuesday night after an overpass was hit by a semi-truck.

The Washington State Patrol said an oversized load struck the Bullfrog Road overpass at about 10:30 p.m.

Troopers said traffic will be backed up and drivers should use exit 80 to detour around the bridge to get back onto I-90.

WSP posted on X.com a photo of the damaged bridge and debris on the roadway late Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, lanes were still blocked and there is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.

