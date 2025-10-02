Historic water restrictions to begin in Kittitas County, WA after years of drought

The Brief Kittitas County and several cities will impose historic water restrictions Oct. 6 after three years of drought left the Yakima Basin critically low. Curtailments will affect both junior and senior water rights, including pre-1905 rights, for the first time. Local leaders urge conservation as some communities may need to rely on emergency wells.



Kittitas County and several of its cities are preparing for what officials call historic emergency water restrictions, set to take effect next week.

The restrictions, announced Tuesday by the Washington State Department of Ecology, come after three consecutive years of drought that have left river flows and reservoirs critically low. For the first time, curtailments are extending to both junior and senior water rights holders, including those with rights dating before 1905.

When will Kittitas County's new water restrictions begin?

The communities of Ellensburg, Cle Elum, Roslyn, Kittitas, South Cle Elum and Ronald are alerting residents, businesses, and water users of the historic restrictions, set to begin Monday, Oct. 6.

Which Kittitas County cities will be affected by water restrictions?

Impacts will vary depending on local water sources. Ellensburg and the city of Kittitas, which draw from groundwater, are not expected to see immediate effects. However, Cle Elum, South Cle Elum and Suncadia rely on the Yakima River and may have to fall back on emergency wells. Roslyn and Ronald’s water system depends on Domerie Creek.

Municipal utilities are enacting contingency plans that include tapping supplemental wells where possible, mandating conservation and expanding public outreach to help reduce demand.

What they're saying:

City leaders stressed the seriousness of the shortage.

City of Cle Elum

"Cle Elum depends on surface water as our primary source and restrictions place an immediate strain on our system. While our emergency wells provide some relief, they are not a long-term solution. We need our residents to be vigilant about conservation," said Mayor Matthew Lundh.

Town of South Cle Elum

"South Cle Elum shares in these challenges, and our community must come together to stretch limited supplies. Every gallon saved helps ensure essential needs can be met. We are actively working to improve our system infrastructure, but we must have water in the pipes first," said Mayor Jim DeVere.

City of Roslyn

"Roslyn and Ronald are reliant on surface water to meet domestic needs. While we hold senior water rights, this is the first time curtailment has extended to pre-1905 rights basin-wide. We urge residents to understand the gravity of the situation and reduce usage immediately," said Mayor Jeff Adams.

Officials are asking all residents, regardless of source, to stop outdoor irrigation, shorten showers, fix leaks and follow city-specific guidance.

What they're saying:

"Kittitas County and all of our cities are committed to working together to protect our communities during this critical shortage," said Commissioner Laura Osiadacz, Chair of the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners. "We recognize the seriousness of this curtailment and are urging every resident to do their part in conserving water."

Featured article

Contacts for information or assistance

Kittitas County Public Works – Arden Thomas, Water Resource Manager arden.thomas@co.kittitas.wa.us – Arden Thomas, Water Resource Manager 509-962-7523

City of Ellensburg – Rebecca Springer, Water Resources Manager, springerr@ellensburgwa.gov – Rebecca Springer, Water Resources Manager, 509-925-8619

City of Cle Elum – Rob Omans, City Administrator, romans@cleelum.gov – Rob Omans, City Administrator, 509-674-2262

City of Roslyn – Michelle Geiger, Planner, planner@ci.roslyn.wa.us – Michelle Geiger, Planner, 509-304-8337

City of Kittitas – Christa Stream, City Administrator, – Christa Stream, City Administrator, 509-968-0220

Ecology Water Resources Customer Service line – 509-575-2597, WRCRO@ecy.wa.gov (Ecology will be able to provide more efficient service if you provide your water right number available, if known, when you call)

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Ecology, and Kittitas County.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle, Portland leaders join state officials in rejecting Trump's PNW troop deployment

Family calls for 'justice for Sunshine' as plea deal is discussed in graphic Queen Anne assault case

Tolls now in effect for WA's SR-509 Expressway. Here's what to know

Doja Cat announces Seattle tour stop at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders all home this weekend: Traffic, parking, transit tips

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.