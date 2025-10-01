WA's Labor Mountain Fire burns through $1M in tax dollars per day

The Brief The Labor Mountain Fire in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is only 7% contained, leading to the closure of Blewett Pass and posing significant challenges due to "zombie fires" and rugged terrain. Over 1,300 firefighters are battling the blaze, costing the state approximately $1 million per day, while nearby residents face evacuations and poor air quality, with Cle Elum recording the worst air quality in the nation last week. Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove highlighted the growing severity of wildfire seasons and warned of increased fire risks and financial burdens unless the state legislature restores wildfire prevention and response funding.



For the first time since lightning sparked the Labor Mountain Fire, FOX 13 Seattle is getting a close-up view of the fire line burning through the rugged terrain of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

At just 7% containment, crews have blocked off the highly-traveled Blewett Pass as trees surrounding the highway have been reduced to matchsticks.

"This is one of the most potentially dangerous areas to fight fire in the United States," said Jeff Dimke, incident commander for the Labor Mountain Fire.

Big picture view:

During the visit to the fire line just a few miles past the summit toward Peshastin, crews pointed out smoldering patches known as "zombie fires" — pockets of heat buried deep in the forest floor that can come back to life long after flames appear to be out. Despite recent rain, firefighters said the moisture wasn’t enough to fully extinguish these stubborn hotspots.

More than 1,300 firefighters are battling this particular fire, while hundreds of nearby residents have been told to evacuate. The firefighting effort is costing the state approximately $1 million per day.

During a press conference in Cle Elum on Wednesday afternoon, Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove, emphasized the growing severity of wildfire seasons.

"We’re into October now, and as folks in Western Washington are preparing to put up their Halloween decorations, folks here in Central Washington are still experiencing the impacts of major fires burning on the landscape," Upthegrove said. "This year, we have more fire starts than last year, and anticipate more burning than last year."

Air quality has also taken a hit. Upthegrove said last week the Cle Elum area recorded the worst air quality in the nation.

What's next:

Looking ahead, Upthegrove warned of escalating fire risks and financial burdens unless the state legislature restores wildfire prevention and response funding.

"If the legislature doesn’t restore wildfire prevention and response funding, we will see more fires, bigger fires, and higher costs to taxpayers," he argued.

