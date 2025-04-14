Drought emergency declared in Central Washington: 'This is the new normal'

The Brief A new drought emergency has been declared across parts of Central Washington, and experts warn this is just the beginning. The declaration goes for the Upper and Lower Yakima and Naches watersheds, citing low snowpack, early snowmelt, and limited water storage.



Warm spring weather has many Washingtonians heading outdoors—but state officials are sounding the alarm: a new drought emergency has been declared across parts of Central Washington, and experts warn this is just the beginning.

The Washington State Department of Ecology issued an emergency drought declaration for the Upper and Lower Yakima and Naches watersheds, citing low snowpack, early snowmelt, and limited water storage.

"This is the new normal—more rain, less snowpack, earlier springs, hotter, drier summers," said Casey Sixkiller, director of the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Although the region experienced some April showers, this year’s warm winter took a toll on Washington’s critical snowpack. In 2023, a hot May melted snow rapidly and prompted early irrigation. This year has seen below-average snowfall and lower-than-normal precipitation, raising serious concerns for the coming months.

"If you kind of look at the green colors at the bottom part of the screen, the Lower Yakima Basin is actually doing okay. They're at 99% of normal as of yesterday," said FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone. "But it's the Upper Yakima Basin that's really struggling. They're super behind average right now. They are at 73% of normal."

Water storage levels in federal reservoirs are also down, further compounding the problem. According to Caroline Mellor, drought lead for the Department of Ecology, that’s already impacting farmers.

"Reclamation announced earlier this month that folks with that type of water right will only receive 58% of their normal water allotment, and that is very alarming for irrigators," Mellor said.

Agriculture in the Yakima Valley—a region that produces $4.5 billion in goods—is especially vulnerable.

"These types of irrigators, they work on hops, you know, the hops we need for the beer we love to drink in the summer, as well as grapes and cherries and apples," Mellor said. "Major crops that people love and are a huge part of the economy, not just for Yakima, but for the state of Washington."

Beyond farming, the drought has environmental impacts as well. Lower stream flows can result in warmer water temperatures, threatening salmon and other cold-water species.

"They do not like warm water or hot water," Mellor said. "So these lower flows in parts of the river that we're expecting to see, potentially earlier in Yakima Basin watersheds...that could have impacts on fish later on in summer as well."

While the emergency declaration applies specifically to Yakima and Naches, several other counties—Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce, Okanogan, and Chelan—are under drought advisory status. Though they haven't met the threshold for emergency declarations, officials say conditions can deteriorate rapidly.

"Droughts are becoming more frequent, more complex and more damaging," Sixkiller added.

Why you should care:

Mellor also cleared up some common confusion: a drought declaration doesn’t mean the state can impose water use restrictions — that’s up to your local utility. But it does unlock critical resources.

"It triggers drought emergency response funds for public entities and tribes and allows Ecology to expedite drought permits and water transfers," she said.

However, state officials warn that those resources are tied to federal partners like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is facing uncertainty under the Trump administration.

"Right now those systems are being thrown into chaos and its jeopardizing our ability to do the work that people across the state depending on," Sixkiller said. "Without accurate data and consistent support from these agencies we cant reliably forecast water supply or take timely action, and when that happens it limits the ability to farmers, water managers and entire communities to plan ahead, adapt and reduce impacts."

What you can do:

Even if your water comes from a solid system like Seattle, Everett or Tacoma, Mellor said everyone can play a role.

"Start thinking of drought-tolerant plants, low-water-use gardening, and conserving water in your home. Don’t run the dishwasher or laundry until it’s full. Small things matter," Mellor said. "Be thoughtful not to move rocks around in rivers or streams — that can impact fish passage. Just be mindful."

