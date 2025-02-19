WA Ecology proposes expanding law restricting toxins in cosmetics

The Brief The Washington State Department of Ecology is pushing to restrict toxic chemicals in personal care products, and expand those definitions. Washington currently follows the ‘Toxic-Tree Cosmetics Act’ which bans formaldehyde and other toxic chemicals. Ecology wants to expand restricted toxins even further to "formaldehyde releasers" like DMDM hydantoin.



Dangerous chemicals, like formaldehyde, are hiding inside cosmetic and personal care products used by consumers every day.

The Washington State Department of Ecology proposed a rule that would expand current laws restricting toxins statewide. Officials said the new proposal is an effort to increase protection for human health and the environment.

"I’m really passionate about getting toxic chemicals out of products before they even reach consumers, so that we don’t all have to study ingredient labels to know that we’re selecting safer products," said Shari Franjevic, an environmental planner with the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Washington bans toxic chemicals in beauty products

Dig deeper:

Franjevic has been doing this kind of work for the past 20 years. She currently leads the implementation of the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act in Washington. Franjevic urged people to think twice about the cosmetics and personal care products they’re using, as they commonly contain formaldehyde, and chemicals that release formaldehyde.

"The problem with formaldehyde is that it is toxic to people and the environment. In particular, it can cause cancer. It also can harm brain function, increase the risk of asthma, irritate the eyes and skin, various other health effects," said Franjevic.

The environmental planner explained formaldehyde mainly serves as a preservative in cosmetic products like nail polish, eyelash glue, shampoo, and hair gel.

"And cosmetics are not just makeup — this is all personal care products. Things that you might not anticipate are cosmetics, like your shampoo, your deodorant, your lotion, et cetera," said Franjevic.

Washington currently has a law in place called the Toxic-Tree Cosmetics Act. The law started on January 1, 2025. It restricts formaldehyde and eight other toxic chemicals in cosmetics. The law requires stores to sell or discard products containing the toxins through the end of this year, so that by the start of 2026, those items will not be made, sold or distributed in Washington.

"The Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act does reduce exposure to many different toxic chemicals by banning them from being intentionally added into products. And we’re really seeing this benefit all of us in our health of ourselves and health of the environment in our state," said Franjevic.

Big picture view:

In a new proposal, announced on February 6, the Department of Ecology wants to update the law by expanding the list of toxins. If the proposal passes, the rule will restrict 28 additional formaldehyde-releasing chemicals in cosmetics made, sold or distributed in Washington.

"These formaldehyde releasers aren’t always listed on the label. One, they’re not going to say formaldehyde releaser. So, it might say ‘DMDM hydantoin’ or some other name of a chemical, and you might not know that’s a formaldehyde releaser. And similarly, sometimes they don’t even have to be listed on the label if it comes in with an ingredient or if it’s in a really small concentration. So, the great news about the law is that it takes that guess work out for you, and you know that you don’t have that chemical in your product," said Franjevic.

If the proposal passes, products in Washington would not contain the additional 28 formaldehyde-releasing chemicals, beginning on January 1, 2027.

As the department proposes the new list of chemicals to the state, Franjevic said they are also listening to comments from the public, manufacturers, and people in the industry.

"I think everything that comes in, whether its questions or comments, really help us also implement our laws and educate the public about our laws and the work that we’re doing," said Franjevic.

The Department of Ecology will be hosting virtual sessions on March 31 and on April 1 to hear public comments. Those interested can also submit comments online, or send them by mail to:

Stacey Callaway

Washington Department of Ecology

300 Desmond Drive SE, Lacey, WA 98504-7600

Attn: HWTR TFCA Rulemaking

The department has several online resources to help people make safer choices of products. The resources include chemical facts for cosmetologists, keeping homes healthy by reducing harmful chemicals in self-care products, and guidance from the department’s toxicologists to reduce formaldehyde exposure.

The Source: Information comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Franque Thompson, who interviewed Washington State Department of Ecology planner Shari Franjevic.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: Lawmakers propose pay-by-mile charge for WA drivers

Food: Starbucks phasing out plastic cups for cold drinks in WA, other states

Local: IRS tax refund schedule 2025: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.