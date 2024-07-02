Hillman fire destroys two homes, business in Yakima Valley

A fire that swept through Yakima Valley on Monday, destroying multiple buildings along the way, has been contained.

According to Yakima Valley Emergency Management (YVEM), as of 9:30 p.m., all evacuations were downgraded to Level 1 and residents were told they could return home.

The Hillman Fire in Yakima Valley (Photos: West Valley Fire and Rescue)

The fire, which officials say was caused by a tractor mowing with a brush hog, started on Monday at around 3:40 p.m.

According to West Valley Fire and Rescue (WVFR), two homes, a shop and numerous power poles and transformers were destroyed in the fire. About 150 acres were charred.

Crews were on the scene overnight monitoring hot spots.

The WVFR says FEMA has declared this fire eligible under the Fire Management Assistance Grant program, which is for the mitigation, management and control of fires declared a major disaster.

