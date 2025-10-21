One of Snohomish County’s most beloved fall destinations is getting national — and local — recognition this season.

Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish has been ranked the No. 7 apple orchard in the U.S., according to a new study by the travel company SIXT.

The nationwide list evaluated orchards based on the number of apple trees, online search demand and TikTok engagement.

Known for its sprawling orchard and signature Washington state-shaped corn maze, Swans Trail Farms has long been a fall favorite for families across western Washington. Each September, the family-run farm opens its apple orchards for U-pick adventures, offering visitors a chance to enjoy fresh apples straight from the tree. Guests can also sip on homemade cider, indulge in warm cider donuts and take part in seasonal activities like hayrides and barnyard games.

The recognition from SIXT comes as FOX 13 Seattle also named Swans Trail Farms as one of the top pumpkin patches to visit near Seattle this fall. The station’s annual roundup highlighted the farm’s 50-acre pumpkin patch, kid-friendly attractions like Farmer Ben’s Four Little Pigs show and a focus on family fun without the spooky scares.

With fall in full swing, it’s no surprise interest in seasonal activities is rising. SIXT reports searches for "apple orchards near me" have surged by more than 1,300% in recent months.

Topping this year’s national ranking is Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge, Georgia, followed by Lyman Orchards in Connecticut and Applecrest Farm Orchards in New Hampshire. Swans Trail Farms is the only Washington orchard to make the top 10, celebrated for its community spirit and picture-perfect Pacific Northwest setting.

