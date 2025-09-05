13 of the best pumpkin patches near Seattle to visit this fall

The Brief Several pumpkin farms in Snohomish County will open for the 2025 season in mid-September. Many pumpkin farms offer U-pick patches, corn mazes, hayrides, petting zoos and concessions. From Snohomish to the South Sound, there's a pumpkin patch for every type of festivalgoer.



We've officially hit pumpkin spice latte season, which means fall is just around the corner.

As pumpkin patches and corn mazes near Seattle gear up for the 2025 season, you may be wondering which ones are worth visiting.

From pumpkin patches with hayrides and petting zoos to farms with apple picking options, keep reading for a list of our favorite pumpkin patches to visit near Seattle this fall.

Choose your region: North Sound | Eastside | South Sound

North Sound pumpkin patches

There are plenty of pumpkin patches for families in the North Sound to visit, with some opening in mid-September.

Bob's Corn & Pumpkin Farm

Bob’s Corn & Pumpkin Farm offers a 40-acre pumpkin patch with over 60 varieties of pumpkins, ranging from mini pumpkins to massive 200-pound pumpkins. Families can enjoy hayrides out to the patch, making it an ideal spot for finding the perfect jack-o'-lantern. The farm is also home to a 12-acre corn maze, a trike track, pony rides and more. Weekends bring hot food concessions and face painting, along with the farm's famous homemade hot donuts, which are a must-try before they sell out. (Hint: get in line when you arrive at the farm.) Bob’s also offers 18 fire pits inside its corn maze for private bonfires, available for rent.

Dates: Sept. 13–Oct. 31

Hours: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (last admission at 5 p.m.)

Location: 10917 Elliott Rd., Snohomish, WA, 98296

Online: bobscorn.com

Craven Farm

Craven Farm covers all the fall essentials with a 20-acre pumpkin patch and a 15-acre Alice-in-Pumpkinland-themed corn maze. For the younger crowd, there’s an I Spy Barn and a Kids Adventure Maze featuring Story Book Lane and an obstacle course. Additional activities include a hay wagon ride, cow train, mini golf and apple cannon.

Dates: Sept. 20–Oct. 31

Hours: Fri.-Sun, 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: 13817 Short School Rd., Snohomish, WA 98290

Online: cravenfarm.com

Swans Trail Farms

Known for its 50-acre pumpkin patch and iconic Washington state-shaped, 12-acre corn maze, the Fall Festival at Swans Trail Farms is a family favorite. Attractions include a children's play area with rubber duck races, a hay pyramid, a petting farm and barnyard activities. Families can also enjoy wagon rides, ziplines and the famous Farmer Ben's Four Little Pigs show. This farm focuses on family-friendly fun without spooky decorations, making it perfect for little ones.

Dates: Sept. 13–Oct. 31

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: 7301 Rivershore Rd., Snohomish, WA, 98290

Online: swanstrailfarms.com

Stocker Farms

With over 30 attractions, including a 10-acre pumpkin patch and a seven-acre corn maze, Stocker Farms is a fall hot spot for families looking for fall fun. Kids will love the climbing wall, jumping pillows, hayrides, duck races, cow train and farm animals, while adults will love the beer garden stocked with beer, wine and cider.

Dates: Sept. 20–Oct 31 on select dates

Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: 8705 Marsh Rd., Snohomish, WA, 98296

Online: stockerfarms.com

Fairbank Animal Farm & Pumpkin Patch

Located in Edmonds, Fairbank Animal Farm offers pumpkins along with family-friendly activities like corn mazes, duck races and straw treasure hunts. The farm's baby animal barn, featuring baby chicks and ducks, is a highlight for children.

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays in October

Hours: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: 15308 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds, WA, 98026

Online: fairbankfarm.com

Carleton Farms

Carleton Farms offers a no-frills pumpkin patch with a variety of activities, including a 5-acre corn maze, apple cannons and farm animals. No entry fee is required to visit the farm's south end pumpkin patch, petting zoo, farm market or food area.

Dates: Weekends (opening day TBD)

Location: 630 Sunnyside Blvd. S.E., Lake Stevens, WA, 98258

Online: carletonfarm.com

A child sits behind the wheel of a gigantic tractor at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Wash. (Karin R. via Yelp) Expand

Eastside pumpkin patches

These Eastside pumpkin patches are perfect for fall fun and offer a wide range of family activities.

Remlinger Farms

Remlinger Farms hosts a Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival that includes a steam train ride, apple cannons, a 4-H barnyard, hay maze, pony rides and a toddler play area. Kids can take a spin on the famous Flying Pumpkins ride or zip down the giant slide. The farm also features a mini roller coaster, U-pick pumpkin patch and a variety of food. For an extra treat, there's a brewery for parents.

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2

Hours: 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location: 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation, WA, 98014

Online: remlingerfarms.com

Two Brothers Pumpkin Patch

This family-owned farm offers a variety of pumpkins and gourds, along with seasonal vegetables, mini hay bales and ornamental corn for decorations. The farm also has animals for visitors to meet and offers both U-pick and pre-picked options.

Dates: Oct. 5–31

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: 7110 310th Ave. N.E., Carnation, WA, 98014

Online: facebook.com/twobrotherspumpkins

South Sound pumpkin patches

Families in the South Sound have a host of great pumpkin patch options to pick from, with most opening at the end of September.

Maris Farms

Maris Farms features more than eight acres of pumpkins, along with farm animals, pig races, a corn maze and wagon rides. With more than 40 activities, including a cow train, jumping pillow and fishing pond, families can easily spend a full day here. For older kids, the Haunted Woods maze offers spooky thrills.

Dates: Sept. 27–Oct. 26 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 25001 Sumner-Buckley Hwy., Buckley, WA, 98321

Online: marisfarms.com

With over 20 acres of pumpkins, you will have no problem finding the perfect pumpkin at the Carpinito Brothers U-Pick pumpkin patch in Kent, Wash. (Kristina Moy)

Carpinito Brothers

This expansive farm offers a large U-pick pumpkin patch, corn maze and a Family Fun Yard with activities like a hay maze, hay slides and farm animals. Tractor-pulled hayrides, fresh produce and concessions are also available.

Dates: Sept.–Oct. (opening date TBD)

Hours: 9 a.m.-dusk

Location: U-Pick Pumpkin Patch: 27508 West Valley Hwy. N., Kent, WA, 98032

Family Fun Yard: 6720 S. 277th St., Kent, WA, 98032

Online: carpinito.com

Picha Farms

Picha Farms offers a 5-acre corn maze, U-pick pumpkins, a slingshot and hayrides. Live bluegrass music on weekends adds to the festive atmosphere. The farm also sells seasonal produce and fresh cider.

Dates: End of Sept.–Oct. (opening date TBD)

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., weekends; 3 p.m.–6 p.m. weekdays

Location: 6502 52nd St. E., Puyallup, WA, 98371

Online: pichafarms.com

Thomasson Family Farm

Perfect for younger kids, Thomasson Family Farm features a pumpkin patch, corn maze and a plethora of activities like bubble tables, duck races, cow train rides and farm animal encounters. There are also hayrides, a trike track, apple slingshot and laser tag on weekends (weather permitting).

Dates: Sept. 27–Oct. 30

Hours: 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Location: 38223 236th Ave. S.E., Enumclaw, WA, 98022

Online: thomassonfarm.com

Be sure to check online for tickets and additional information before heading out to enjoy the season.

Spooner Farms

With over 50 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, squash and ornamental corn and a 5-acre corn maze, it's no surprise this farm has been a South Sound family favorite for almost two decades.

During October, the farm goes all out for its annual Harvest Festival. Before or after picking the perfect pumpkin, kids can try their hands at the pumpkin slingshot, ride the pedal karts or go on pony rides. Duck races, farm animals, concessions and a candy store round out the farm's list of fun.

Good to Know: Pony rides will be available on weekends only. No pets allowed, please.

Dates: Sept. 28–31, 2025

Hours: 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Location: 9710 State Route 162 E., Puyallup, WA 98374

Online: spoonerberries.com

A gigantic spider sits in the middle of rows of pumpkins at Spooner Farms in Puyallup, Wash. (Gina S. via Yelp)

The Source: Information in this story came from the respective farms' websites and social media pages.

