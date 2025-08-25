The Brief Starbucks' iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte returns on Tuesday, August 26. In addition to returning favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, the coffee chain is introducing new items such as the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites. Starbucks Reserve locations in select cities will also offer exclusive new drinks and a returning Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew.



It may still be summer, but fall begins this week at Starbucks. The iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte returns on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The Seattle-based coffee chain's fall menu will feature returning favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, and the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. The Raccoon Cake Pop will also be available.

New menu items include the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites.

Additionally, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Seattle, Chicago and New York will introduce new and returning items on Tuesday. These include the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Tiramisu Latte, and Pumpkin S'mores Tart. The Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan will also be available.

Starbucks introduced the Pumpkin Spice Latte more than 20 years ago. The company says it's the most popular seasonal beverage of all time.

