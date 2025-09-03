Here's when the Savannah Bananas are playing in Seattle

The Brief The Savannah Bananas will play two games at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on September 19 and 20. Known for their unique "Banana Ball," the team features trick plays, dancing, flaming bats and more. Tickets are sold via a lottery list, which closed on Nov. 1, 2024, but fans can still join an interest list for updates.



The Savannah Bananas, known for their clownish antics and unique style of baseball, are coming to Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

What To Know:

The Bananas are stopping in Seattle for the first time as part of their Banana Ball World Tour.

They are set to play two games, on September 19 and 20.

The ever-popular ballpark performers play a different game of baseball, called "Banana Ball." While still following most of the regular baseball format, Banana Ball twists some rules, including a two-hour time limit, a point-per-inning system, and if a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Fans can expect to see trick plays, dancing, flaming bats, backflips and more.

For those interested in getting tickets, unfortunately, purchases are available based on a ticket lottery list, which closed on November 1, 2024. However, fans can still sign up online for the interest list to get future ticket updates.

More information about the Savannah Bananas can be found on their website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Savannah Bananas website.

