What is surface smoke, is it in Seattle?

The Brief There are a number of air quality alerts for areas in Washington state due to wildfire smoke. Some areas are experiencing surface-level smoke, while others have "upstairs smoke". Hoodsport, near the Bear Gulch Fire, had some of the worst Air Quality in the U.S. Wednesday morning.



Smoke and haze from wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon, California and Canada has entered Puget Sound, with some areas under air quality alerts due to surface-level smoke.

Live photo of Downtown Seattle at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 3.

A number of wildfires are burning in Washington state as it faces heat advisories, excessive heat warnings and red flag warnings for dry, breezy conditions that could expand the fires' acreage.

Keep reading to learn more about surface-level smoke and the elevated, or "upstairs smoke" caused by wildfires.

Related article

What is surface-level, or near-surface smoke?

According to NOAA, surface-level or near-surface smoke is wildfire smoke that lingers close to the ground, typically within about 26 feet. This is the type of smoke that is harmful to humans and animals, and is responsible for symptoms like burning, itchy eyes and worsening asthma.

What is Seattle's air quality?

As of 8:30 a.m., Seattle's AQI was 56, indicating "moderate" air quality. Most of the smoke causing that orange-tinted haze in the Seattle skies is considered elevated smoke, or what meteorologists call "smoke aloft" or "upstairs smoke". That means the wildfire smoke is high in the atmosphere and usually does not impact people's breathing at ground level – unless atmospheric conditions change.

Air quality alerts in WA

As of Wednesday morning, most of the air quality alerts were in effect for Eastern Washington, though some surface-level smoke is expected west of the Cascades.

What's next:

"I'm not terribly worried about the Puget Sound area coming up over the next couple of days in regard to our air quality," said FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan on Wednesday. "But east of the Cascades, we're going to have some pretty thick smoke that's going to be swirling around – and with that, we'll have a dropping in the quality of our air."

"With that, we have an air quality alert set up here for a lot of counties over on the east side of the state," he said. "Again, don't be exercising outside or running around outside if we start getting into that red area, that very unhealthy or even hazardous air. You just don't want to be outside in that."

Hoodsport has some of the worst air quality in the US

Big picture view:

According to IQAir, Hoodsport, Washington had some of the worst air quality in the United States at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. At the time, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 286 – categorized as "very unhealthy".



Hoodsport, located along the Hood Canal about 5 miles southeast of Lake Cushman, is breathing in smoke from the Bear Gulch Fire. As of September 3, the fire is burning 9,406 acres and remains 10% contained.

According to the AQI to Cigarette Calculator, spending just 2 hours outside in Hoodsport, Washington with an AQI of 286 is equivalent to smoking one cigarette. Spending an 8-hour shift outside under these conditions is like smoking 3 cigarettes.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, IQAir, AQI to Cigarettes Calculator and InciWeb.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washingtonians among 19 charged in major drug operation tied to Sinaloa cartel

WA Border Patrol agents arrest 2 firefighters battling Bear Gulch Fire

Teen arrested after bringing gun to Graham-Kapowsin High School in WA

19-year-old accused of trying to kidnap bikini barista in Lakewood

Seattle Seahawks drop team's 'Rivalries' uniform

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.