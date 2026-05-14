UW stabbing: Suspect turns himself in after deadly attack on student

The Brief Seattle police arrested a suspect overnight in connection with the deadly stabbing of a 19-year-old UW student over the weekend. The arrest followed the release of surveillance images showing the suspect inside the laundry room of the Nordheim Court Apartments, where the stabbing took place. The murder of a transgender student prompted heightened safety concerns and community memorials near the off-campus housing complex.



The suspect believed to be responsible for the deadly stabbing of a 19-year-old University of Washington student has reportedly turned himself in, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department, 31-year-old Christopher Leahy turned himself in to Bellevue police at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night. He was interviewed by Seattle Police homicide detectives before being booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.

According to authorities, the suspect has a history of 'crises' and surrendered after being urged to do so by his family in Bellevue.

What we don't know:

A motive for the attack remains unclear at this point in the investigation.

The backstory:

The stabbing took place on Sunday, May 10, inside the laundry room of the Norheim Court Apartments. The victim, a transgender woman and UW student, was killed in an attack that has left the campus community on edge for days.

UW stabbing suspect description

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photos of the suspect in a fatal stabbing of a University of Washington student. (Seattle Police Department)

The suspect, described as a light-skinned Black male with a thin build and a goatee, was seen in surveillance footage wearing a dark blue zip-up shirt with a distinct white emblem and a white collared shirt underneath.

Prior to the arrest, students had expressed deep concern for safety around the off-campus housing complex.

Police investigate a fatal stabbing at the Nordheim Court Apartments on May 11, 2026.

What they're saying:

"Obviously there’s a lot of fear being in and around campus, said Pierce Wallbaum, a UW student. "The chance of coming together as a community is something we are really in need of right now."

Community members have continued to leave flowers and memorials at the apartment complex to honor the victim.

Related article

This is a developing story. FOX 13 Seattle will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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