UW stabbing: Seattle police release photos of suspect

The Brief Seattle police released images of a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a UW student at an off-campus apartment. The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man, about 5’7, with a thin build and wearing specific clothing. Police urge anyone who sees him to call 911, as the suspect remains at large.



The Seattle Police Department has released images of the suspect in a fatal stabbing of a University of Washington student in the laundry room of an off-campus apartment complex.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photos of the suspect in a fatal stabbing of a University of Washington student. (Seattle Police Department)

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as a light-skinned Black male who is approximately 5'7 with a thin build.

He is pictured wearing a dark blue zip-up long sleeve shirt with a white triangle style emblem inside a circle. He is also wearing a white collared shirt underneath, dirty blue jeans, possibly gray shoes with a light sole and darker rimmed eyeglasses.

He has short black hair and a goatee with ingrown scruff around the jaw.

UW Fatal Stabbing Suspect

If you see the suspect pictured above, call 911 immediately. If you have any information about the suspect, please call the Seattle Police Homicide Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The backstory:

A 19-year-old transgender UW student was stabbed to death inside the laundry room of the Nordheim Court Apartments on Sunday, May 10.

Police investigate a fatal stabbing at the Nordheim Court Apartments on May 11, 2026.

Seattle police released a suspect description shortly after the stabbing, however no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the stabbing victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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