The Brief Authorities from the University of Washington and Seattle Police Departments are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect following the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old student at the Nordheim Court apartments late Sunday night. The suspect, described as a Black male with a slim build and a beard, was last seen near University Village and is not believed to be a university student. Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and stay in pairs while investigators work to determine the relationship between the victim and the suspect.



Authorities are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect following a deadly stabbing of a 19-year-old student at a University of Washington off-campus apartment complex.

The University of Washington Police Department (UWPD) described the incident, which occurred in a laundry room at the off-campus Nordheim Court apartments, as "deeply distressing." The complex is located near University Village, with the specific building involved situated close to the Burke-Gilman Trail.

The Investigation

What we know:

The initial emergency call was placed around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. While the investigation remains in its preliminary stages, investigators noted they believe the victim was a student at the university.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) and UWPD are working jointly to locate the suspect. At this time, officials do not believe the suspect is a student. The nature of the relationship between the suspect and the victim is unclear.

Suspect Description

Police are searching for a Black male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a slim build, black hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing:

A button-up shirt

A dark blue vest

Blue jeans

Seattle police say to consider him armed and dangerous.

Campus Safety Warnings

What you can do:

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

In response to the active search, authorities are urging students and residents in the area to remain vigilant. Police advised those near campus to stay in pairs and to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling 911 or the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington and the Seattle Police Department.

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