Police still seek suspect in fatal stabbing of UW student

The Brief A 19-year-old transgender University of Washington student was stabbed to death Sunday night in the laundry room of the Nordheim Court off-campus housing complex. The suspect, described as a slim Black man with a beard wearing a blue vest, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, though police do not believe he is a student. While investigators review surveillance footage to determine a motive, the university is providing support resources to the LGBTQIA+ community and advising students to travel in pairs.



A 19-year-old University of Washington student was stabbed to death Sunday night in a laundry room at an off-campus housing complex. Seattle Police Department homicide investigators are currently searching for the suspect, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The attack occurred just after 10 p.m. at the Nordheim Court Apartments on 25th Ave NE. The victim, identified as a 19-year-old transgender woman by Seattle police officials, died at the scene following the brutal attack.

Woman killed in University of Washington stabbing

What we know:

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5'6"–5'7" with a slim build, black hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt, a dark blue vest, and blue jeans.

Investigators stated they do not believe the suspect is a student. Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the complex and working to determine if the attack was targeted or random.

The Nordheim Court Apartments serve as off-campus undergraduate housing. University officials noted the building is a secured facility where residents must use a mobile app to gain entry.

The incident has left many residents on edge. Drew Jensen, who was staying at the complex at the time of the stabbing, said the situation was unexpected for the area.

"My partner just kind of let me know that he was going to be locking the window, closing the window, closing the doors, just locking everything because of everything that was going on," Jensen said.

The University of Washington has notified the victim's family, though her identity has not yet been publicly released.

University of Washington reacts after fatal stabbing

University of Washington spokesperson Victor Balta shared this statement:

"We are unable to confirm the identity of the student who was killed in the laundry at Nordheim Court Building 7 until the student's family has been notified, and we will respect their privacy throughout this process. No suspect has been identified and no motive for this crime has been established. Nordheim Court is operated by Greystar, and the UW is working with Greystar to ensure residents there are receiving support and resources in light of this tragedy. The Seattle Police Department is leading the homicide investigation and questions specifically about the investigation should be directed to SPD."

University President Robert J. Jones acknowledged the impact the violence has had on the LGBTQIA+ community and stated the school is providing support resources.

UW shared a statement from Jones with FOX 13 News:

"I want to express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of the UW student who was killed late last night. There are no words that can express the profound loss of a student. While investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive, I want to recognize that when violence affects a trans person it can be especially worrying to our LGBTQIA+ community members. Our Division of Student Life is reaching out to students affected and providing support and resources to help them through this very difficult ordeal. We are grateful to the Seattle Police Department homicide division for leading the investigation as they work to find the person responsible for this horrendous crime."

University officials have advised students to remain alert and travel in pairs, especially after dark.

"It's just so close to where I live," said Maya May Brown, a UW senior. "I definitely will have my eyes up and probably not going to walk around at night and definitely with friends."

While some students reported previous safety concerns at the complex, officials have not yet confirmed any prior security issues. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 names emerge as potential Seattle Seahawks buyers

Seattle man investigated after video shows him throwing rock at Hawaii monk seal

Seattle-area hit with major traffic disruptions this weekend

Eastern WA winery with 4.5M gallons engulfed in flames

Dispute over Seattle Children’s helipad noise sparks public outcry

WA's first wildfire of the season in Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest now 100% contained

Boater appeared passed out before crashing into rocks in Steilacoom

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.