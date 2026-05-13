19th gray whale death reported near Whidbey Island, WA

The Brief A 19th gray whale has been found dead on Washington’s coast, this time near Whidbey Island. The deaths are part of an ongoing spike in strandings, with April setting a record for the state. Scientists say many whales appear malnourished, but the main cause of the die-off is still under investigation.



Yet another dead gray whale has washed ashore on the Washington coast, marking the 19th case this year.

What we know:

The latest discovery was on the northern end of Whidbey Island, specifically Sunset Beach near Oak Harbor. The Island County Sheriff's Office posted about the dead whale Wednesday afternoon.

The NOAA Marine Mammal Stranding Network has been notified and will be responding to the latest whale death, according to the Island County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

Scientists are continuing to track an unusually high mortality event after a record-breaking 16 gray whales were found dead along Washington shores in April, surpassing the previous April record of 11 set in 2019.

Typically, most of the gray whale beachings occur during the months of April, May and June.

"At the end of April we were at 17, so it’s slightly encouraging that we’ve only added two and we’re almost halfway through May," said John Calambokidis, a senior research biologist with the Cascadia Research Collective. "So that is at least a slower pace than what we were getting in April."

Scientists believe many of the whales are arriving in poor condition, with starvation appearing to play a major role in the strandings.

Gray whale deaths timeline

Here's a timeline of gray whale deaths in Washington state in 2026:

March 2 – Offshore Copalis, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Floating, no necropsy

March 21 – Olympic National Park near Toleak, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: External exam only, emaciated

March 28 – Taholah, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Decomposed, no necropsy

April 1 – Raymond, Washington

Sex: Uncomfirmed

Comments: Malnutrition, out of habitat upriver

April 3 – Ocean Shores, Washington

Sex: Female

Comments: Malnutrition

April 6 – Anacortes, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: No Necropsy

April 11 – Moclips, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition, blunt force trauma

April 12 – Offshore Long Beach, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition, landed in Seaside, Oregon

April 17 – Sequim, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition, trauma

April 17 – Ocean Shores, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition

April 18 – Deception Pass, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: No necropsy, minimal samples collected

April 20 – Ocean Shores, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition

April 22 – Seaview, Washington

Sex: Female

Comments: Malnutrition, blunt force trauma, recent entanglement (no gear present)

April 26 – Ocean Shores, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Decomposed, no necropsy

April 27 – Offshore Westport, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnourished but less than others examined, no other findings. Landed in Grayland WA

April 28 – Grays Harbor, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Decomposed, no necropsy

May 8 – Long Beach Peninsula, Washington

Sex: Female

Comments: Malnutrition, probable trauma

May 13 – Offshore Whidbey Island, Washington

Sex: Unknown

Comments: Floating

A full working list of gray whale strandings in Washington in 2026 can be found on the Cascadia Research Collective website.

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