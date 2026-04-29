Timeline: 16 gray whales have died in WA this spring. What's behind it?

The Brief Gray whale deaths in Washington state have risen to 16 in April, four more than reported last week. Researchers say malnutrition is a common factor, with some whales also showing signs of vessel strikes and entanglement. Officials warn it is early in the stranding season and more deaths are expected.



Wildlife researchers are once again raising alarms as the number of gray whale deaths in Washington state continues to rise.

(Cascadia Research Collective)

Officials say there have been 16 whale deaths in March and April – four more than reported last week.

Why are so many gray whales dying in Washington state?

A nonprofit group, Cascadia Research Collective, is investigating each death and says malnutrition has been a common finding.

At least four whales also showed internal trauma consistent with vessel collisions, and one had evidence of a recent entanglement.

(Cascadia Research Collective)

The group says it is early in the whale stranding season and more deaths are expected.

Gray whale deaths timeline

Timeline:

Here is a timeline of whale stranding deaths in Washington state this spring:

March 2 – Offshore Copalis, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Floating, no necropsy

March 21 – Olympic National Park near Toleak, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: External exam only, emaciated

March 28 – Taholah, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Decomposed, no necropsy

April 1 – Raymond, Washington

Sex: Uncomfirmed

Comments: Malnutrition, out of habitat upriver

April 3 – Ocean Shores, Washington

Sex: Female

Comments: Malnutrition

April 6 – Anacortes, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: No Necropsy

April 11 – Moclips, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition, blunt force trauma

April 12 – Offshore Long Beach, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition, landed in Seaside, Oregon

April 17 – Sequim, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition, trauma

April 17 – Ocean Shores, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition

April 18 – Deception Pass, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: No necropsy, minimal samples collected

April 20 – Ocean Shores, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Malnutrition

April 22 – Seaview, Washington

Sex: Female

Comments: Malnutrition, blunt force trauma, recent entanglement (no gear present)

April 26 – Ocean Shores, Washington

Sex: Male

Comments: Decomposed, no necropsy

April 27 – Offshore Westport, Washington

Sex: Pending

Comments: Exam pending

To view Cascadia Research Collective's timeline of gray whale stranding in 2026, visit their website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and Cascadia Research Collective.

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