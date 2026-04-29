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Timeline: 16 gray whales have died in WA this spring. What's behind it?

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Published  April 29, 2026 3:09pm PDT
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle
Gray whale deaths continue to rise in WA

Gray whale deaths continue to rise in WA

Wildlife researchers are raising the alarm on the number of gray whales stranded in Washington state continues to rise.

The Brief

    • Gray whale deaths in Washington state have risen to 16 in April, four more than reported last week.
    • Researchers say malnutrition is a common factor, with some whales also showing signs of vessel strikes and entanglement.
    • Officials warn it is early in the stranding season and more deaths are expected.

Wildlife researchers are once again raising alarms as the number of gray whale deaths in Washington state continues to rise

The alarmingly high number of gray whale strandings in Washington has continued throughout April, for a total of 16 dead gray whales as of April 28, 2026.

(Cascadia Research Collective)

Officials say there have been 16 whale deaths in March and April – four more than reported last week.

Why are so many gray whales dying in Washington state?

A nonprofit group, Cascadia Research Collective, is investigating each death and says malnutrition has been a common finding. 

At least four whales also showed internal trauma consistent with vessel collisions, and one had evidence of a recent entanglement. 

Wildlife researchers are raising alarms as the number of gray whale deaths in Washington state continues to rise. Officials say there have now been a total of 16 whale deaths in the month of April – four more than what was reported last week. A nonprofit group called Cascadia Research Collective is investigating each of the whale deaths, and the group says malnutrition has been a common finding. At least four other whales have also had internal trauma, consistent with a vessel collision, and one had evidence of a recent entanglement. The group says it’s early in the whale stranding season, and more deaths are expected. Here’s a full timeline of whale strandings in Washington state:

(Cascadia Research Collective)

The group says it is early in the whale stranding season and more deaths are expected.

Gray whale deaths timeline

Timeline:

Here is a timeline of whale stranding deaths in Washington state this spring:

March 2 – Offshore Copalis, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: Floating, no necropsy

March 21 – Olympic National Park near Toleak, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: External exam only, emaciated

March 28 – Taholah, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: Decomposed, no necropsy

April 1 – Raymond, Washington

  • Sex: Uncomfirmed
  • Comments: Malnutrition, out of habitat upriver

April 3 – Ocean Shores, Washington

  • Sex: Female
  • Comments: Malnutrition

April 6 – Anacortes, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: No Necropsy

April 11 – Moclips, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: Malnutrition, blunt force trauma

April 12 – Offshore Long Beach, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: Malnutrition, landed in Seaside, Oregon

April 17 – Sequim, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: Malnutrition, trauma

April 17 – Ocean Shores, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: Malnutrition

April 18 – Deception Pass, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: No necropsy, minimal samples collected

April 20 – Ocean Shores, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: Malnutrition

April 22 – Seaview, Washington

  • Sex: Female
  • Comments: Malnutrition, blunt force trauma, recent entanglement (no gear present)

April 26 – Ocean Shores, Washington

  • Sex: Male
  • Comments: Decomposed, no necropsy

April 27 – Offshore Westport, Washington

  • Sex: Pending
  • Comments: Exam pending

To view Cascadia Research Collective's timeline of gray whale stranding in 2026, visit their website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and Cascadia Research Collective.

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