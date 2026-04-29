Timeline: 16 gray whales have died in WA this spring. What's behind it?
Wildlife researchers are once again raising alarms as the number of gray whale deaths in Washington state continues to rise.
(Cascadia Research Collective)
Officials say there have been 16 whale deaths in March and April – four more than reported last week.
Why are so many gray whales dying in Washington state?
A nonprofit group, Cascadia Research Collective, is investigating each death and says malnutrition has been a common finding.
At least four whales also showed internal trauma consistent with vessel collisions, and one had evidence of a recent entanglement.
(Cascadia Research Collective)
The group says it is early in the whale stranding season and more deaths are expected.
Gray whale deaths timeline
Timeline:
Here is a timeline of whale stranding deaths in Washington state this spring:
March 2 – Offshore Copalis, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: Floating, no necropsy
March 21 – Olympic National Park near Toleak, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: External exam only, emaciated
March 28 – Taholah, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: Decomposed, no necropsy
April 1 – Raymond, Washington
- Sex: Uncomfirmed
- Comments: Malnutrition, out of habitat upriver
April 3 – Ocean Shores, Washington
- Sex: Female
- Comments: Malnutrition
April 6 – Anacortes, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: No Necropsy
April 11 – Moclips, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: Malnutrition, blunt force trauma
April 12 – Offshore Long Beach, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: Malnutrition, landed in Seaside, Oregon
April 17 – Sequim, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: Malnutrition, trauma
April 17 – Ocean Shores, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: Malnutrition
April 18 – Deception Pass, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: No necropsy, minimal samples collected
April 20 – Ocean Shores, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: Malnutrition
April 22 – Seaview, Washington
- Sex: Female
- Comments: Malnutrition, blunt force trauma, recent entanglement (no gear present)
April 26 – Ocean Shores, Washington
- Sex: Male
- Comments: Decomposed, no necropsy
April 27 – Offshore Westport, Washington
- Sex: Pending
- Comments: Exam pending
To view Cascadia Research Collective's timeline of gray whale stranding in 2026, visit their website.
The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle and Cascadia Research Collective.
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