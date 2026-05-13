Seattle's Central District gets ‘world-class’ glow-up for 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Brief The Seattle Department of Transportation will restore 11 iconic Pan-African flag crosswalks in the Central District to prepare the neighborhood for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Scheduled to begin the week of May 25, the project involves high-pressure washing or full repainting of the historic designs, depending on the condition of each site. The restoration is weather-dependent and aims to showcase the neighborhood's heritage to global soccer fans while maintaining the original integrity of the landmarks.



With the world’s biggest stage fast approaching, the Seattle Department of Transportation is ensuring the Central District is ready to shine.

In a push to prep the city for the arrival of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, SDOT announced it will restore the 11 iconic Pan-African flag crosswalks that serve as vibrant landmarks of the neighborhood's heritage. The project aims to have the community’s streets looking their best as soccer fans from across the globe descend upon the Emerald City.

New look for World Cup

The restoration is tentatively scheduled to kick off the week of May 25. Because the work involves fresh paint and precision, the timeline remains weather dependent, as the department waits for the perfect window of sunshine to begin.

SDOT officials emphasized that while the crosswalks are getting a "pre-match" tune-up, the soul of the streets will remain the same; the historic designs of the Pan-African flags will not change.

Depending on the wear and tear of each site, some locations will simply need a high-pressure wash to bring back their original luster, while others will undergo a full "reset" with paint removal and a fresh application.

The 11 crosswalks being refreshed include:

E. Yesler Way and 14th Ave: Two crosswalks

E. Yesler Way and 20th Ave: Two crosswalks

23rd Ave and S. Jackson St: Two crosswalks

S. Jackson St: Between 20th Pl. S. and 22nd Ave. S.

MLK Jr. Way S. and S. Alder St.

E. Cherry St: Between 24th Ave. and 25th Ave.

E. Jefferson St. and 23rd Ave: Two crosswalks

Whether it’s a full repainting or a minor repair, the goal is clear: ensuring the Central District’s pride is on full display when the first whistle blows for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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