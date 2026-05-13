North Seattle rape suspect pleads not guilty; bail set at $1M

The Brief Joshua Kowalczewski pleaded not guilty to raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old girl near Northgate Station, with a judge maintaining his $1 million bail. The assault occurred just one week after the homeless suspect was granted entry into a diversion program, despite having nine active warrants and 28 prior arrests. The victim's family described the attack as life-altering, and the suspect remains under strict release conditions including electronic monitoring and no contact with minors.



A 35-year-old man accused of kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl near Northgate Station pleaded not guilty in King County Court on Wednesday. A judge maintained bail at $1 million for Joshua Kowalczewski, who faces charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

The judge did not allow cameras to capture the suspect’s face during the proceedings.

The charges stem from a May 4 incident where prosecutors say a high school sophomore with learning disabilities was targeted while waiting for her bus. Kowalczewski, who is homeless, allegedly forced the girl into a wooded area where the assault occurred.

The victim eventually escaped and sought help from bystanders. Police arrested Kowalczewski hours later after spotting him on surveillance video.

Suspect’s history and diversion dispute

The case has raised questions regarding local diversion programs. Just one week before the alleged assault, the Seattle City Attorney’s Office granted Kowalczewski diversion for previous drug and weapons offenses.

The program required him to remain law-abiding; however, court records show he already had nine active warrants across five jurisdictions. Over the last 19 years, Kowalczewski has accumulated 28 arrests and 13 convictions.

The Seattle City Attorney’s Office did not respond to requests for comment on whether this case suggests a failure in the diversion screening process.

Family reports life-changing trauma

During the hearing, Julia Roman, a victim’s advocate for the City of Seattle, read a statement on behalf of the teenager’s family describing the lasting impact of the attack.

"Up until this traumatic incident, she has been independent and has not been afraid to be in public places alone," Roman said. "She is now forever scarred by this, and our family's life will never be the same."

Investigators noted that Kowalczewski’s story changed multiple times during interviews. He eventually admitted to asking the girl into the woods and becoming angry when she refused his advances.

Strict conditions for potential release

While the $1 million bail remains in place, the judge outlined several requirements should Kowalczewski post bond. He would be required to:

Wear an electronic monitoring device.

Surrender all weapons.

Have no contact with the victim or any minors.

Stay away from the Northgate Station bus stop.

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