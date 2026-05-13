Hawaii monk seal rock thrower arrested, to appear in Seattle court

The Brief A Covington man was arrested after allegedly throwing a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal in Maui. The incident, caught on video, sparked outrage, as the suspect reportedly said he was rich and could pay any fines. He faces federal charges and up to a year in prison per count, with a court appearance scheduled in Seattle.



A Covington, Washington man was arrested for allegedly hurling a rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal and will appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk, 38, is accused of being the subject in a viral video where he claimed he was "rich enough to pay the fines" after throwing a large rock at a seal named "Lani" on a Hawaii beach.

A Seattle man is under investigation after social media posts showed him throwing an object at a Maui monk seal, wildlife officials said. (Credit: Kaylee Schnitzer)

Federal prosecutors have charged Lytvynchuk with harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal, a violation of the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

The backstory:

The incident occurred on May 5 along the shoreline in Lahaina, Maui. Witnesses recorded Lytvynchuk throwing a rock "the size of a coconut" at the seal's head while she was playing with a floating log.

When confronted by bystanders who threatened to call police, Lytvynchuk responded with, "I don't care, fine me, I'm rich," according to one of the witnesses.

Igor Mykhaylovych Lytvynchuk DOL photo, provided in U.S. District Court documents.

Dig deeper:

Hawaiian monk seals are among the rarest marine mammals on Earth, with only about 1,600 remaining in the wild. They are found exclusively on the Hawaiian Islands and are strictly protected.

The case drew widespread outrage after video of the incident began circulating on social media. Maui Mayor Richard Bissen later released a statement, saying, "Let me be clear, this is not the kind of visitor we welcome on Maui."

What's next:

If convicted, Lytvynchuk faces a maximum prison sentence of one year for each charge and a maximum fine of $70,000.

Lytvynchuk is scheduled to appear at the federal courthouse in Seattle on Thursday, May 14, at 9 a.m. Following his first appearance, the case is expected to be prosecuted in the District of Hawaii.

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