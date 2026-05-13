15-year-old crashes stolen car into yard, identified by Bluetooth

The Brief A 15-year-old was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a Seattle yard. Witnesses and the car’s Bluetooth connection helped police identify the teen as the driver. He faces charges of property destruction and possession of a stolen vehicle.



A 15-year-old was arrested in Seattle after police say he stole a car and crashed it through a fence, and was identified by witnesses and the car's Bluetooth settings.

The backstory:

Officers arrived at the scene along 44th Avenue South and South Willow Street after receiving reports of a car crashing into a yard at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle police said they found a damaged, unoccupied sedan in the front yard of a home, along with a destroyed fence.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The stolen car located in the front yard of a South Seattle home on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Seattle Police Department)

The suspect was located nearby and officers promptly arrested him.

According to SPD, eyewitnesses identified him as the driver and his cell phone was still connected to the car via Bluetooth.

Police said the teen is also suspected of hitting another car just minutes before crashing into the front yard.

The 15-year-old was booked into juvenile detention for destruction of property and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This case remains under investigation.

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