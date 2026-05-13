3 Seattle area beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

The Brief Three Seattle-area beaches are closed due to dangerously high bacteria levels in the water. Officials warn the contamination could cause illness and advise the public to avoid contact with the water. There’s no timeline for reopening as health officials continue monitoring conditions.



Health officials have closed three Seattle-area beaches due to dangerous levels of bacteria in the water.

Swimming at Madison Park Beach, Seward Park Beach, and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park is currently prohibited, as it could make the public sick.

By the numbers:

Water samples collected on May 11 revealed bacteria levels far exceeding the safety limit of 320 Colony Forming Units (CFU) per 100 mL of water at the Lake Washington beaches.

The contamination is particularly severe at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach in Renton. One sample at that location recorded 14,000 CFUs, nearly 44 times higher than the county's baseline for a contaminated beach. Madison Park Beach also returned high readings, with samples ranging from 1,900 to 2,900 CFUs.

What they're saying:

"High bacteria levels indicate fecal contamination that may cause illness," the City of Renton said on social media. "Do not enter or touch the water, avoid swallowing it, and keep children away from the shoreline."

There is no currently scheduled date for the beaches to reopen.

For test dates, results and other places to swim, visit the King County - Public Health website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Three King County residents monitored for rare Andes hantavirus

Seattle police arrest 20-year-old man in deadly shooting at Lake City business

Student says man who broke into their apartment matches suspect description in fatal stabbing

'You can strip search me!' Couple caught hiding dozens of razor clams in waders

How to get tickets for Journey's new Seattle concert date at Climate Pledge Arena

Tacoma man accused of gunning down man sitting on sidewalk

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.