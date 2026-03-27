The Brief Fans struggled to figure out how to watch the Seattle Mariners' home opener Thursday night. This year the Mariners are moving to a team-controlled and MLB-produced TV model. However, due to last-minute negotiations, fans reported frustration and confusion about where and how to watch.



Where are the Mariners?

If you struggled to find the Mariners' season opener on your television, you weren't alone.

Following down-to-the-wire negotiations for TV rights, many fans found themselves staring at blank screens instead of the first pitch.

Frustrated fans

Social media was fired up. Dozens of Mariners fans commented their confusion and frustration directly to the Mariners’ X account.

Seattle Mariners fans speak out against the team's TV broadcast confusion.

What the Mariners are saying

What they're saying:

Kevin Martinez of the Mariners organization acknowledges the stress caused by the late-stage deals.

"We’re sorry it took so long. These things, these different negotiations with different distributors take time. They usually go up to the last minute. Unfortunately, they did. But everything is in place," he said.

Despite the changes this year to what channel the Mariners air on, Martinez promises fans their games are still available the same way they were last year.

"If you watched on cable TV, it’s there for you. If you streamed Mariners baseball last year, there’s a streaming platform, Mariners.TV. If you watched on DirecTV, it’s there. Fubo, it’s there," said Martinez.

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How to Find the Games

What you can do:

To help fans navigate the confusion, the Mariners have launched a dedicated website detailing every viewing option. If you are still unable to locate the game on your guide, the team suggests contacting your cable or streaming provider directly.

This Weekend's Exclusive Schedule

What's next:

Adding to the complexity, two games this weekend will be held on national stages rather than local networks:

Friday: Exclusively on Apple TV+

Sunday: Exclusively on the Peacock App

When to Watch on FOX 13

Mark your calendars! The following four games will be broadcast exclusively right here on FOX 13 Seattle:

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