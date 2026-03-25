Seattle Mariners turn 50: A look back at 5 moments that shaped the franchise

The Brief The Seattle Mariners are celebrating 50 years in MLB as the 2026 season begins on Opening Day. A longtime team insider highlights key moments, from Ken Griffey Jr.’s debut to the 2001 season and recent playoff success. The franchise has grown alongside the region, with a larger fan base and long-term stability after earlier relocation concerns.



Opening Day marks a milestone season for the Seattle Mariners. Fifty years of Major League Baseball in Seattle, a journey longtime team insider Randy Adamack says has transformed both the franchise and the region.

A Look Back:

Adamack, who has been with the organization since 1978 and now serves as a consultant, described the growth as dramatic.

"We’ve come a long way. From the 70's to now. Just even the marketplace has doubled in size," said Adamack.

He added that Seattle’s population across Seattle, Tacoma and Everett has grown from about 2 million to roughly 4 million over that time, expanding the fan base and raising the stakes for the franchise.

Despite early uncertainty about the team’s future, Adamack said stability has taken hold.

"The team’s going to be here for a long time and there were times along the way where it was a little iffy," he said, referencing past concerns about relocation. "Fans can now invest in the Mariners, give their heart and soul to the Mariners and the club back to them."

To mark the milestone, Adamack reflected on five defining moments, one from each decade that helped shape the franchise.

1970s: All-Star Game puts Seattle on the map

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An article about the Kingdome hosting the 50th MLB All-Star game in 1979 by the Anderson Herald. (MOHAI)

One of the earliest turning points came in 1979, when Seattle hosted the MLB All-Star Game at the Kingdome.

"That was a big moment for us," remarked Adamack. "It was the first telecast out of the Kingdome. Put a spotlight on baseball in Seattle."

More than 58,000 fans packed the stadium, and Adamack said the event helped legitimize the young franchise.

At the time, Seattle was still building its baseball identity.

"We were starting from scratch," said Adamack. "A lot of franchises had 75 years or more history. We had one or two."

1980s: Ken Griffey Jr. ignites a new era

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ken Griffey Jr. and Mariner Moose (MOHAI)

The arrival of Ken Griffey Jr. in 1989 marked a seismic shift for the franchise.

"Griffey shows up in 1989 right at the end of the decade, as a rookie at the age of 19. Homer in his first game in the Kingdome," Adamack said.

The hype was immediate.

"There was just so much hype about him. He was the number one player picked in the entire draft," he said. "He just had that certain marquee, star quality, that it factor. That we hadn’t seen before."

2000s: 2001 team delivers historic season

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Seattle Mariners celebrate reaching 116 wins during the 2001 season. (MOHAI)

The 2001 season led by Ichiro Suzuki stands out as one of the most iconic in franchise history.

"2001. That whole year was pretty special. It was like we had three different seasons," said Adamack. "We had the Ichiro season. The regular season. The All Star Game was played here that year."

Eight Mariners represented the American League in the All-Star Game that year, underscoring the team’s dominance.

The success on the field translated to record-breaking attendance.

"2001 to 2002. The attendance in this ballpark was 3.5 million people each year. Which led Major League Baseball both seasons," shared Adamack.

2010s: Félix Hernández’s perfect game

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A still photo of Felix Hernandez pitching during his perfect game. (Ted S. Warren / AP)

For the next decade, one moment stood above the rest: Félix Hernández’s perfect game in 2012.

He recalled the atmosphere that day at what is now T-Mobile Park.

"That Wednesday afternoon against Tampa Bay," recalled Adamack. "It was very special. Just the excitement it created."

2020s: Playoff push and ALCS breakthrough

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 15: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Cal Raleigh #29 after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning during Game Three of the American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the T (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

Most recently, Adamack pointed to the team’s 2025 postseason run as a defining modern moment.

"Last year 2025, and you’ve got Cal hitting number 60 here at the ballpark. And then you’ve got Eugenio Suárez home run to win game five of the ALCS and put us right on the cusp," he said.

Half a century after the franchise’s debut, Adamack said the connection between the team and its fans has never been stronger, a far cry from the uncertainty of the early years.

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