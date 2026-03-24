Seattle Mariners replace scoreboard with world's largest Amazon Fire TV

The Brief The Seattle Mariners have unveiled a new 209-foot videoboard at T-Mobile Park, billed as the world’s largest Fire TV. The upgraded screen replaces the old scoreboard and will display replays, stats, and in-game entertainment. The new display debuts for the 2026 season starting Opening Day on March 26.



You may notice a slight change to the scoreboard the next time you visit T-Mobile Park.

This offseason, the Seattle Mariners partnered with Amazon to replace the ballpark's videoboard with the world's largest Fire TV.

Mariner Moose standing in front of the new Mariners Fire TV in center field. (Seattle Mariners)

The new jumbotron features a 209-foot screen with advanced LED display technology, bringing a crisper, clearer image to Mariners fans in the stands. The big screen replaces T-Mobile Park's old scoreboard, which was installed in 2013.

The center field videoboard is used to show replays, entertainment, the score and player stats of the game. The "Mariners Fire TV" will be available to see at all Mariners home games this season.

What they're saying:

"The Mariners take pride in continuing to innovate and push boundaries while creating baseball’s best ballpark atmosphere at T-Mobile Park," said Mariners Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Chris Voigt. "We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon to bring Mariners Fire TV to the ballpark. We ideate a lot around partner integration, and this partnership takes it to the next level. We are not only leveraging their world-class technology, but are integrating the Fire TV experience into our ballpark experience to bring it to even greater heights."

The Seattle Mariners highlighted their dedication to the fan experience, having won an award for the best game production in all sports in 2025, marking their 33rd award from the Information Display and Entertainment Association.

"Fans and customers around the world rely on Fire TV to access the best in live sports and entertainment—and now, we're thrilled to bring that same experience to the ballpark through our partnership with the Mariners," said Aidan Marcuss, VP of Fire TV. "The Mariners are known for delivering a world-class game-day atmosphere, and together, we're taking it even further—with dynamic, immersive content displayed in stunning clarity on the world's biggest Fire TV experience."

What's next:

The Mariners kick off the 2026 season on Opening Day, Thursday, March 26, against the Cleveland Guardians.

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