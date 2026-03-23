How to watch, stream Seattle Mariners baseball in 2026

The Brief The Seattle Mariners have a new broadcast setup for 2026, replacing ROOT Sports with a team-controlled "Mariners TV" service. Mariners TV ($19.99/month or $99.99/year) will stream most games in-market with no blackouts, while MLB TV covers out-of-market fans. Details on which cable and streaming providers will carry Mariners games have not yet been announced.



The Seattle Mariners are back in action in 2026, looking to make another run at the World Series after a deep playoff run. But ways to watch the Mariners have changed.

Following the abandonment of ROOT Sports, the Seattle Mariners have transitioned to a new broadcast setup, which will make games available on TV and a new in-market streaming service.

Keep reading to see how to watch and stream Seattle Mariners baseball in 2026.

How do I watch Seattle Mariners baseball in 2026?

The Seattle Mariners are available to watch online and on TV through a variety of different platforms.

Mariners games will be on Mariners TV, MLB TV, cable, satellite, and internet TV providers.

Mariners TV is the primary option for watching Mariners games, as there are no local blackouts and all games will be available, subject to national exclusivities. The streaming service is priced at $99.99 per year or $19.99 per month.

A general view of a Seattle Mariners hat and a baseball glove during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on June 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Mariners TV replaces ROOT Sports as the local television home, with Major League Baseball handling production and carriage agreements.

How do I stream Seattle Mariners games in 2026?

The Seattle Mariners' available streaming platforms going forward are Mariners TV and MLB TV.

Fans who live in the Mariners' home television territory — Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Montana and Hawaii — will need a Mariners TV subscription to see most regular season games without blackouts. The in-market streaming service is available through the MLB TV app.

For fans living out-of-market, MLB TV will be the primary streaming platform for watching Mariners games. In-market fans using MLB TV alone will be subject to blackouts unless they also subscribe to Mariners TV.

How do I watch Seattle Mariners games on cable?

For fans looking to watch on cable, satellite or internet TV providers, Mariners games will remain available. However, it's unclear where the games will air.

The Seattle Mariners and MLB have not yet announced which providers or channel locations will be used for 2026, but plans to disclose details soon.

How do I watch Seattle Mariners games online?

As for watching Mariners games online, select internet TV providers will carry games for the 2026 season.

Specifics regarding YouTube TV, Fubo or other providers have not yet been announced, though all games will be available through a Mariners TV subscription.

How do I watch the Seattle Mariners during the postseason?

The 2026 MLB postseason will air on FOX, FS1, TBS, and ESPN networks.

Streaming options include FOX One, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. On MLB TV, certain games may require authentication through a TV provider.

Mariners TV announcers

Aaron Goldsmith will return as the lead play-by-play voice. He will be joined by Angie Mentink, Ryan Rowland-Smith, Jay Buhner, Dave Valle and Brad Adam, who will host pregame and postgame coverage.

Rick Rizzs will return in 2026 for a final season before retiring after 40 years with the team.

Seattle Mariners schedule

The Seattle Mariners schedule runs from Opening Day, on March 26, until their last game on Sept. 27. The 2026 MLB postseason begins in October.

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