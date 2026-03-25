Seattle Mariners Opening Day: Everything you need to know

The Brief The Seattle Mariners open the 2026 season at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m., with pregame ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. and multiple options to attend or watch. Tickets are still available, and fans can get to the game via light rail, buses, or other public transit options.



Seattle Mariners baseball is back.

It's a brand new season, and the M's are looking to make another deep postseason run after nearly reaching the World Series last year.

The Mariners open the 2026 season at home against the Cleveland Guardians, and fans are ready to take in all the excitement at T-Mobile Park.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 09: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his walkoff walk against Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astrosduring the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on April 09, 2025 in Seattle, Was (Steph Chambers / Getty Images) Expand

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Seattle Mariners Opening Day.

When is Seattle Mariners Opening Day?

The Seattle Mariners take on the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m. PT on Thursday, March 26.

Gates to the T-Mobile Pen open at 4:30 p.m. and all other gates open at 5. The pregame ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m.

Where is Seattle Mariners Opening Day?

The Mariners will host the Guardians for Opening Day at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

How do I watch Seattle Mariners Opening Day?

The Seattle Mariners have announced several options to watch and stream games during the regular season.

To stream Mariners games at home, you will need a subscription to Mariners TV, available through the MLB TV app. In-market fans can pay $19.99/month or $99.99/year to stream Mariners games all season long.

On TV, Mariners games will air on Comcast/Xfinity channel 1261 and Charter/Spectrum channel 414. The Mariners plan to announce additional cable and internet TV providers on Opening Day.

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Additionally, fans can see the game in-person at T-Mobile Park with the purchase of a ticket.

Opening Day Lineup

Here's our projected Seattle Mariners Opening Day lineup:

3B Brendan Donovan

S Cal Raleigh

CF Julio Rodríguez

1B Josh Naylor

LF Randy Arozarena

RF Luke Raley

DH Dominic Canzone

SS Leo Rivas

2B Cole Young

SP Logan Gilbert

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Getting to the Mariners game

Mariners fans attending Opening Day have a variety of ways to get to the game.

Public transportation options to and from T-Mobile Park include the Link light rail, Sound Transit Express and King County Metro bus service.

Sound Transit will not offer special Sounder service on Opening Day, but will for Saturday's game against the Guardians.

Opening Day tickets still available

According to Ticketmaster, there are still quite a few tickets available for Opening Day at T-Mobile Park.

As of Wednesday, the cheapest options for standard tickets are $56.10, with the most expensive tickets going for $223.40.

More on the Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners made their presence known in Major League Baseball last year, nearly making it to the World Series after forcing seven games against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh came in second in MVP voting after slugging for 60 home runs on the season, and the team is ready to make another run at the postseason, despite making a few changes to the roster.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 20: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the American League Championship Series at the Rogers Centre on October 20, 2025 in Tor (Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images) Expand

Fans are ready for another exciting season in 2026, with the M's last regular season game on Sept. 27.

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