Seattle businesses feeling optimistic about Mariners season after Opening Day crowds

The Brief Mariners Opening Day brought large crowds to Seattle’s Stadium District, boosting business for local shops and restaurants. Business owners say they can see 2–3 times more revenue on big game days and are optimistic about the season ahead. Officials are still assessing the full economic impact of the season, with more data expected.



Opening Day for the Mariners at T-Mobile Park meant a big showing for businesses in the Stadium District.

The weather was perfect Thursday and people were out and about shopping at local businesses for several hours before the game.

The day left businesses feeling positive about the season ahead.

At Cone & Steiner on King Street, any day is a great day for a hot dog and when the Mariners are playing, the pairing of ingredients in their spicy Seattle dog keeps the fans coming back.

"We get our buns from Macrina specialty. One of the key ingredients for a Seattle dog is the grilled onions," said Thenisia Sullivan, store lead at Cone and Steiner. "We add our jalapeños. Finally, we give it a nice drizzle of mustard and that is a cone and Steiner Seattle dog."

"We are getting lots of waters we are getting lots of hot dogs," said Colt Williams, Cone & Steiner Employee.

Just like baseball and hot dogs, fans and businesses are also a nice pairing.

"Had to have the cinnamon gummy bears because those things are just like killer," said Erik VanRossum, a Cone and Steiner customer.

It was only a month ago people were celebrating the Seahawks' Superbowl win and, following the Mariners' success in the postseason last year, businesses feel that they have the ingredients for a big year.

"The fact the mariners ended as great as they did, it’s going to be bigger attendance and more crowds," said Van Rossum.

"When your sports teams are thriving like they are, it’s going to bring in the dollars you weren’t necessarily anticipating," said Tyler Van Horn.

The Alliance for Pioneer Square business owners say they do 2–3 times more revenue on big event days like this.

Some businesses added extra staff and others adjusted hours.

"We kind of have our spots we like to go," said Holly Lauer.

"We like to walk down Hot Dog Alley and wave at all our brothers and sisters," said Frank, one of three men dressed in a hot dog costume.

As to how many hot dogs are sold in "hot dog alley", the Frank Brothers think they have it figured out.

"2,000 potentially. It's a memorial alley. It’s a lot of fallen brothers," said the hot dog brothers.

Fans and workers alike are hoping for a great year for the Mariners.

"Mariners are going to take it all the way. They are going to go all the way to the World Series," said Colt.

We've also reached out to the Seattle Sports Commission to see what type of business impacts they are expecting from this year's season and are waiting to hear back.

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