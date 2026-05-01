1 dead after maintenance basket falls from chairlift at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl in OR

The Brief One person is dead after a maintenance basket fell from a chairlift at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl on Thursday. The incident is being investigated as a workplace death. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.



One person is dead and another is injured after a maintenance basket fell from a chairlift at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl on Thursday.

(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), a 911 caller reported that the maintenance basket had fallen from the upper-bowl chairlift into rugged terrain at around 9:30 a.m.

Two employees were inside the basket and suffered traumatic injuries – one of them was unconscious and a third employee on scene performed CPR.

A multi-agency response was quickly organized with a command post set up at the base of Ski Bowl East.

Medics reached the patients just after 10 a.m. While one patient was conscious and breathing, but the other didn't have a pulse and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, and the injured patient was transported to a local hospital via Life Flight.

Authorities say this case is being investigated as a workplace death, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has received notification.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Students, security guard stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, WA

Tacoma, WA police seek owner of 363 Hot Wheels cars found in trash bag

White supremacist gang founder gets life for 'vicious' 2023 killings

Marysville Police investigate homicide after woman’s body found in trash

Meteor lights up the night sky over western Washington and British Columbia

Shots fired near Seattle mayor Katie Wilson's press conference

Nearly 50 Pierce County, WA businesses shut down following fire safety inspections

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.