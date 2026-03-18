Bob Dylan coming to WA for Chateau Ste Michelle concert series

The Brief Bob Dylan will perform June 6–7 at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville as part of the summer concert series. He’ll be joined by Lucinda Williams and the John Doe Folk Trio for the shows. Tickets go on sale March 23, with a presale for members running March 20–22.



Bob Dylan is coming to western Washington this summer.

The folk music legend will perform on June 6 and 7 as part of the Chateau Ste. Michelle 2026 Summer Concert Series. Dylan will be joined by special guests Lucinda Williams and the John Doe Folk Trio.

Bob Dylan concert poster for Washington's Chateau Ste. Michelle.

Bob Dylan, hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, has been a cultural icon since breaking onto the music scene in the 1960s, having sold an estimated 125 million records. He specializes in a variety of different genres, including folk, rock, blues, country, and gospel.

Special guest Bob Dylan performs in concert during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023, in Noblesville, Indiana. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, March 23 at 10 a.m. There is an overall limit of eight tickets per person during the public sale.

A Bob Dylan Pre-Sale will take place from March 20-22 for Chateau Society members who have been active for at least one year.

The Chateau Ste. Michelle concert venue is located in Woodinville and hosts an annual summer concert series, with this year featuring Dierks Bentley, Boyz II Men, and many more talented artists.

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