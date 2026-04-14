The Brief Seattle has ordered the removal of ladders and catwalks from Gas Works Park’s Cracking Towers due to safety risks. The move follows years of falls, including 3 deaths and 22 severe injuries, with the latest fatality in July 2025. Parks officials must complete the work by May 15 or face fines, though landmark status could delay changes.



After multiple falls and deaths at Gas Works Park, the city of Seattle is now being ordered to remove ladders and catwalks from the park's iconic Cracking Towers.

The backstory:

Seattle's Department of Construction and Inspections has issued a "hazard correction order," citing unsafe condition on the structures, accessible by parkgoers.

Officials say the towers’ walkways, ladders and piping have repeatedly been scaled and climbed on by trespassers despite efforts to block entry points. A large fence currently surrounds the Cracking Towers, with multiple "No Trespassing" signs.

The order comes after years of injuries and deaths from people falling off the historic towers. There's been a total of three deaths and 22 severe injuries from falls at Gas Works Park, the most recent fatality being a 15-year-old in July 2025.

What's next:

Seattle Parks and Recreation must remove the "dangerous structures" outlined in a recent structural engineering report. That includes most all ladders, catwalks and stairways surrounding the towers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deconstruction perspective renderings of Gas Works Park. (Seattle Parks and Recreation)

The department must obtain permits for the work and has a deadline on May 15, or the city could issue fines of $500 per day. The order does allow for an extension if more time is needed.

Previous attempts to make these changes have fallen through, as the park is a designated city landmark, requiring approval from Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board.

Big picture view:

Officials say the goal is to reduce the number of trespassers, minimize climbing-related injuries, and preserve the appearance of the historic site.

If Seattle Parks and Rec begins acting on the order soon, visitors could see some extra traffic and loud construction at Gas Works.

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