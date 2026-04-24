Man sentenced for shooting veteran in wheelchair on Seattle Waterfront

The Brief Gregory William Timm was sentenced Friday to 42 months in prison for shooting a 68-year-old Navy veteran on the Seattle Waterfront last summer. The victim, Harold Powell, was playing music in his wheelchair when Timm accused him of lying about his military service and snatched his service patch. Despite being shot in the chest, Powell spoke at the hearing, stating he forgave Timm and hoped he would become a "productive citizen."



A man was sentenced Friday to three and a half years in prison for shooting a veteran street performer in a wheelchair on the Seattle Waterfront last year.

What we know:

Gregory William Timm received a 42-month prison sentence Friday afternoon following his conviction for second-degree assault with a firearm and third-degree theft. The charges stem from a confrontation near Pier 55 on July 31, 2025.

Gregory Timm is sentenced for shooting a man on the Seattle Waterfront. (FOX 13 Seattle)

According to investigators and court testimony, Harold Powell was playing music when Timm approached him and accused him of lying about being a veteran. When Powell produced his identification to prove his service, Timm snatched his Navy service patch.

Powell then pulled out a knife, and Timm responded by pulling a gun from his backpack and shooting Powell in the chest.

A screenshot from a video capturing the moment Gregory Timm shot Harold Powell on the Seattle Waterfront.

What we don't know:

The exact amount of money Timm must pay in restitution has not been set yet. The judge the amount will be determined at a later date.

Victim offers forgiveness in court

What they're saying:

In a moment of grace during the sentencing, Powell addressed the court to offer forgiveness to the man who shot him.

"Just because somebody has a lack of judgment on a day doesn't mean that individual is not redeemable," Powell said. "I hope he becomes a productive citizen of our state, our county, and our city because we got a great city here."

Harold Powell, the victim of a shooting on the Seattle Waterfront, offers forgiveness during a sentencing hearing on April 24, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The judge called the shooting a "senseless act of violence," saying it was fortunate no one else was hurt in the crowded downtown area.

What's next:

Timm will serve three-and-a-half years in prison, followed by 18 months of community custody after his release.

In addition to his prison time, Timm faces permanent life changes due to his felony convictions. The judge ordered that Timm:

Must register as a firearm offender.

Is permanently barred from possessing a firearm.

Had his right to vote revoked.

Must provide a DNA sample to the state.

Must have no contact with Powell.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, in a high-traffic tourist area. Powell was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition but survived his injuries.

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