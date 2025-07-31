Man in wheelchair shot in chest in downtown Seattle

The Brief A 68-year-old man in a wheelchair was shot in the chest near Pier 55 in downtown Seattle. The victim is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center; a male suspect has been arrested. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, with more details to be released by police.



Seattle police are investigating after a man in a wheelchair was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened on Alaskan Way near Pier 55 in downtown Seattle around 4:30 p.m.

The victim, a 68-year-old man in a wheelchair, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police say they have arrested a male suspect in the shooting and recovered a gun.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police will release more details about the incident once more information is known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department.

