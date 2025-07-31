SWAT team arrests suspect in Seattle Northgate Transit Station shooting

The Brief A man was arrested by SWAT in connection with a fatal shooting at Seattle's Northgate Transit Center. The 48-year-old victim died at Harborview Medical Center, and the case is now a homicide investigation. Police say the 28-year-old suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after a warrant was served at his residence.



A SWAT team arrested a man in connection with the shooting at the Seattle Northgate Transit Center earlier this week. The victim, who was critically injured, later died in the hospital.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the 48-year-old victim, who was shot in the head, later died at Harborview Medical Center on July 29 – upgrading the case to a homicide investigation.

Authorities say SPD detectives and a SWAT team served a warrant at the 28-year-old suspect's residence and took him into custody on Wednesday.

The backstory:

On Monday at around 7:40 a.m., officers arrived at the Northgate Transit Center near the intersection of First Avenue Northeast and Northeast 103rd Street. Investigators said the victim was shot at ground level near the Light Rail train.

Officers began searching the area for the suspect, who had run away from the scene before driving off in a car. Surveillance video captured the suspect driving a 2004 gold Chevy Malibu after the shooting, according to court documents.

An SPD officer pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's car on Tuesday, and police say the driver matched the physical description of the suspect. The suspect was not arrested during the traffic stop, but police used the officer's bodycam footage to track the vehicle to the suspect's address.

Court documents state both the suspect and victim were students at Pima Medical Institute, which is located near the Northgate Transit Station. Seattle police labeled the shooting as a pre-meditated murder of a classmate.

What they're saying:

One witness who was on her morning commute said she heard one shot and saw the victim fall to the ground at the base of the escalator.

"I heard a pop sound, I saw some pigeons fly up off the roof," the witness said. "I saw a guy fall, I saw another guy grab something that may or may not have been a gun and run away."

She didn't want to appear on camera for safety reasons. She said another witness saw the people involved heading down the escalator before the shooting.

"They saw the shooter coming down the escalator and possibly a second person behind the one who got shot and point the gun and shoot him, no conversation or anything," she said.

What's next:

After the SWAT team took the 28-year-old suspect into custody, they booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder. His bail was set at $5 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Level 3 evacuations issued for Bear Gulch Fire in Mason County, WA

Fire at funeral home in South Seattle was intentionally set

Uber rides cost more in Seattle than rest of US: repor

Alaska Airlines flights to Hawaii delayed, canceled amid tsunami warning

State lawmaker concerned over companies 'quiet quitting' Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.