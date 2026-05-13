Tempo earn first WNBA victory with 86-73 win over Seattle Storm

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The Brief Marina Mabrey scored 26 points and made six 3-pointers, Brittney Sykes had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Toronto beat the Seattle Storm 86-73 on Tuesday night for the Tempo's first victory in franchise history. Dominique Malonga led Seattle with 21 points and seven rebounds. Stefanie Dolson added 16 points and Jade Melbourne had 14 points and six assists off the bench. Flau’jae Johnson, the No. 8 pick in the WNBA draft, scored seven points on 2-of-7 shooting in 29 minutes.



Marina Mabrey scored 26 points and made six 3-pointers, Brittney Sykes had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Toronto beat the Seattle Storm 86-73 on Tuesday night for the Tempo's first victory in franchise history.

Toronto went on an 18-6 run in the third quarter to take a 65-56 lead, with Mabrey and Maria Conde combining for 14 points in the period. Then Mabrey scored eight points in the opening six minutes of the fourth, including two 3-pointers about a minute apart — the latter from near the logo — for an 81-71 lead.

Seattle only made one field goal in the final six minutes.

Conde finished with 16 points off the bench and rookie Kiki Rice, the Tempo’s first-round draft pick, scored 12 for Toronto (1-1).

Dominique Malonga led Seattle (1-2) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Stefanie Dolson added 16 points and Jade Melbourne had 14 points and six assists off the bench. Flau’jae Johnson, the No. 8 pick in the WNBA draft, scored seven points on 2-of-7 shooting in 29 minutes.

Seattle led 45-44 at halftime behind 14 points from Malonga and 10 apiece by Dolson and Melbourne. The Storm made 50% of their field goals in the first half, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

Up next

Seattle concludes its three-game trip at Indiana on Sunday.

Toronto goes on the road for back-to-back games against Los Angeles, with the first one on Friday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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