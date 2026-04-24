The Brief A fire at a University Place apartment complex displaced nine families early Friday morning. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set, with accelerants found inside the unit. Authorities are still searching for a suspect and asking the public for information.



Nine families were displaced after someone intentionally set a fire inside an apartment in University Place, authorities say.

The backstory:

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Friday in a third-story apartment at the Allegra Terrace Apartments along Bridgeport Way West.

Pierce County deputies responded quickly and identified which apartment the fire was coming from while evacuating nearby units.

Several families were evacuated, and a total of 10 units were impacted. The Red Cross is now working with the 21 adults and children in need of help.

Bodycam video from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows the response to an arson at a University Place apartment complex on April 24, 2026.

What they're saying:

Once the fire was put out by West Pierce Fire crews, an investigation revealed that the fire appeared to be intentionally set.

Accelerants were located inside the apartment unit where the fire originated, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about what happened or has surveillance video is asked to reach out to the sheriff's office at (253) 287-4455.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Will gas in WA hit $8? Why the Strait of Hormuz blockade is costing you more

Why Starbucks’ TN expansion could mean a $750M hit to WA

Cigarette starts Lynnwood, WA townhome fire that left 13 people displaced

Emails show WA's ‘millionaires tax’ aims to overturn historic ruling

Marysville Little League in a pickle after crook steals ATV

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.