Fire destroys University Place storage facility

The Brief A fire early Friday morning destroyed a storage facility in University Place, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue. The fire forced the closure of 70th Avenue West and 24th Street as crews worked to contain the fire and clear the scene. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A fire destroyed a storage facility in University Place early Friday morning, prompting road closures and a response from multiple fire crews.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue said crews were called to a fire at a storage facility in the 2400 block of 70th Avenue West around 3:52 a.m.

"Crews are at scene of a fire at a storage facility located at the 2400 block of 70th Ave W in University Place," West Pierce Fire & Rescue said in a post on social media. "Both 70th Ave and 24th St are closed to traffic near the fire. Please avoid the area and allow firefighters room to work."

Authorities closed both 70th Avenue West and 24th Street as crews worked to contain the fire. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue later said the fire was brought under control, but the damage was extensive.

"The fire is under control. Unfortunately, the building is a total loss," the agency said in an update. "The roads are still closed as crews work to clear the scene."

No injuries were reported. Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(West Pierce Fire & Rescue)

According to preliminary information shared by fire officials, the structure was a 16-unit building that housed vehicles and maintenance equipment. Crews drilled holes in the structure to determine how far the fire had spread and to locate its source.

Road closures were expected to remain in place as crews continued cleanup operations.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Major stretch of US 2 reopens in WA, lifting spirits for Skykomish businesses, residents

Police identify mother, son as 2 killed in Mercer Island murder-suicide investigation

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

WSDOT announces Revive I-5 work begins this January in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.