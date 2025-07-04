Pierce County deputies arrest man carrying explosives near abandoned bank

A man was arrested this week as Pierce County Sheriff's Office deputies say he was loitering near an abandoned bank building with clearly marked "no trespassing signs."

University Place deputies say the armed man was acting "suspicious." With trespassing giving them probable cause to investigate, the deputies say they engaged in a foot pursuit.

Body-worn camera footage from the arrest posted to Facebook shows the struggle as the man yells, "I'm not under arrest!"

Deputies say they learned the 42-year-old man had a warrant out for his arrest from Fircrest Police Department.

Following a struggle, the man was arrested for the following crimes:

Possession of Stolen Property

Unlawful Possession of Drugs

Resisting Arrest

Possession of an Explosive Device

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Trespassing

What kind of explosives was the man carrying on him?

Deputies report the man had an explosive in his backpack. While they did not specify exactly which one was in his possession, deputies immediately reminded the public about the following items being classified as explosives.

These items are illegal, and not considered fireworks under the law and possessing them is a felony offense, according to PCSO:

M-80s

Sparkler bombs

Tennis ball bombs

"As we celebrate the 4th of July, please know that the original M-80 was a pyrotechnic simulator used for military training decades ago and contained about 3 grams of explosive powder. This is way over the legal limit, and it is defined as an explosive, not a firework. They were banned for unlicensed use nationwide in 1966. M-80’s and other items like them are considered explosives, not fireworks. They are illegal on and reservations under both state and federal law."

Law enforcement took time to remind the public that sparkler bombs also fall into the category of illegal explosives by going over the explosive weight limit of 50 milligrams.

The Source: Information in this story came from University Place deputies.

