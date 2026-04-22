The Brief Multiple families say a construction company took thousands of dollars for projects that were never completed. Complaints are mounting, with at least 26 fraud reports filed and police investigating the company’s practices. The company’s owner has not publicly responded to the allegations, and it’s unclear if victims will recover their money.



More families are reaching out to FOX 13 Seattle for help following a report on a construction company accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners and leaving their properties in ruins.

On Monday, FOX 13 Seattle first shared the story of a disabled veteran in Fircrest who said he paid Construction Kings about $30,000 for a deck and fence that were never built.

Since that story aired, other families have come forward with nearly identical experiences.

A 'Nightmare' for the Gunderson Family

The backstory:

What was supposed to be a wheelchair-accessible ramp for Brittany Gunderson’s brother-in-law has instead become a $50,000 obstacle course.

"One of the other victims saw that you talked to someone else recently, in regards to the same contractor, and that's why we wanted to get in touch with you to let you know how big this is," Gunderson said. "It’s a lot bigger than you think."

The unfinished construction outside Brittany Gunderson’s home.

The Gundersons say they hired Construction Kings after hearing positive reviews from neighbors. However, they are approaching nearly a year since they started business with the company and their yard remains a disaster.

Gunderson says her brother-in-law hasn't been able to visit the home in months because of the lack of accessibility.

"He took advantage of a disabled person," Gunderson said. "My brother-in-law has not been at this home in months. I miss him. I miss having him home."

No response from the company

What they're saying:

Gunderson says her husband finally reached the owner of Construction Kings a few weeks ago, but the news wasn't promising.

"My husband spoke with the owner, who said he’s filing bankruptcy," Gunderson said. "Long story short, he spent our money on another project is what he said."

Construction materials scattered outside Brittany Gunderson’s home. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Gundersons’ experience mirrors that of the Turk family, who spoke to FOX 13 on Monday. The Turks alleged the company took their retirement savings for a backyard project that was never completed.

Authorities investigate

The scale of the alleged scam is drawing attention from state and local authorities.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries says they currently have 26 contractor fraud complaints filed against Construction Kings.

Bonney Lake police confirmed they have multiple active criminal investigations into the company’s business practices.

Seeking accountability

What's next:

While Brittany Gunderson has little hope of recovering the $50,000 her family lost, she says her primary goal is now warning other families.

"I want him to be held accountable at this point," she said. "That’s all we can do, right? Make sure he’s held accountable and make sure there are no more victims—because this is a lot of money."

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the president of Construction Kings regarding these allegations. He stated that he does not wish to speak on camera.

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