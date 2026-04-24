Looking to adopt a pet in Tacoma, WA? No fees on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Next week, an animal shelter in Pierce County will join many others around the country to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

The holiday is on Thursday, April 30 this year. The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County will participate by waiving adoption fees at their 2608 Center Street location in Tacoma.

When will adoption fees be waived in the Pierce County shelter?

Those looking to adopt will be able to stop by Tacoma Humane from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 30.

What’s Included with an Adoption?

In addition to adoption fees being waived, every dog comes with the following, according to a press release from Tacoma Humane.

A wellness exam by shelter staff

Initial vaccines

Microchip with national registration

Spay or neuter surgery

A starter bag of food, courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition (while supplies last)

At time of reporting, the shelter had more than 75 dogs, cats, and some other small animals.

Prospective adopters can continue to view available pets on the Tacoma Humane website's list. Their website also has information for community members to support with donations or through their foster care system as well.

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