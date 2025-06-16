Juneteenth, what it is and how to celebrate in WA

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of all slavery in the United States, This year, the holiday will be celebrated on Thursday, June 19. We look at why it is celebrated and ways around our region residents can celebrate.

While Juneteeth has been celebrated across the country for decades, it is fairly new to the list of federal holidays in the United States. President Joe Biden officially designated June 19 as a federal holiday in 2021.

Keep reading for more information about events around Washington this year, and commonly asked questions about the holiday.

"It’s American history, not just African American history, and it’s something that’s near and dear to my heart," Library Manager Isaac Harrison said at a Juneteenth event in 2024.

Elected officials, community leaders, youth and drum and marching bands take part in the second annual Juneteenth Parade, in Philadelphia, PA on June 22, 2019 in the week that Juneteenth was declared an official state holiday by Pennsylvania Governor Expand

Ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Washington in 2025

Tacoma

The "largest Juneteenth celebration in WA state," will take place on June 19, 2025. There a music festival will include performances by Fred Hammond, Crystal Aiken, Soul For Real, and more will take the stage.

Seattle

Juneteenth CommUnity Celebration kicks off at 9 a.m. this Thursday at The Union on Second Avenue. The free event will offer a range of options for residents of all ages, from a "libation zone" to food trucks, youth sports areas, and various music and art performances celebrating Black artists.

Central District

At the Jimi Hendrix Park, the Juneteenth Festival will feature live music starting at noon on June 19, and run until 8 p.m. This free event will include headliner October London, community speakers, food options and merchandise areas.

At Wa Na Wari , the Fete and Community Diaologue event will kick off at 3 p.m. The community listening session will run until 5 p.m. at the organization's location on 24th Avenue in Seattle.

Columbia City

The Royal Room Seattle will host Divas of Soul: A Juneteenth Celebration at 6:30 p.m. The event will be at 5000 Rainier Avenue South. The cost is based off donation.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Before Juneteenth was used as the official title of the holiday, it was often referred to as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day.

Black Americans began to celebrate Juneteenth to mark the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the day when Texas – the last rebel state – officially abolished slavery.

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas first learned they were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1863. (The Portal to Texas History Austin History Center, Austin Public Library)

Is Juneteenth a U.S. federal holiday?

Yes. Juneteenth obtained federal holiday status during President Joe Biden's first year in office. In June 2021, an overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives, with a vote tally of 415 to 14, passed legislation designating Juneteenth as a national holiday. Following the House's decision, President Biden enacted the legislation the subsequent day.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: (L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired educator Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the Eas Expand

Why is it called Juneteenth?

Juneteenth combines the words June, (the month when it takes place) and the number 19, (the exact date).

Before the name Juneteenth was used to title the day, other names used were Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, Freedom Day and Black Independence Day.

An attendee adjusts his Juneteenth-themed hat during a neighborhood Juneteenth festival on June 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Why do people eat red food on Juneteenth?

According to Oldways Cultural Food Traditions, the color represents the resilience of African Americans throughout their journey to freedom.

Red foods like red velvet cake, hibiscus tea and strawberry soda are common culinary items eaten on Juneteenth. Additionally, red fruits like strawberries and watermelon are eaten during the holiday because they are in peak season during Juneteenth.

Is there a Juneteenth flag?

Yes. Created by Ben Haith in 1997, the Juneteenth flag symbolizes freedom for Black Americans and African Americans. The flag's red, white and blue colors were chosen on purpose to showcase that African Americans were always American, even through enslavement, according to Parade.com.

People carry a Juneteenth flag as they march during a Juneteenth re-enactment celebration in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 2021. - The US on June 17 designated Juneteenth a federal holiday with President Joe Biden urging Americans "to learn from our Expand

What does the zigzag shape around the star on the Juneteenth flag mean?

According to Parade, the five-point star in the center of the Juneteenth flag is a callback to the U.S. flag, representing that Black people are free in all 50 states.

The zigzag-shaped outline burst around the star represents the new horizon and a new promise for Black Americans.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Costco to offer early shopping hours for Executive Members. Here's what to know

Lone survivor of Air India crash reportedly recalls "loud noise" after takeoff

8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

WA deputies arrest teens for pistol-whipping boy, armed robberies

Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.