Seattle’s Wa Na Wari hosts “Walk the Block" event celebrating Black art

In a vibrant showcase of creativity and culture, Wa Na Wari will host its fourth annual "Walk the Block" event, September 28th, in Seattle's historic Central District.

This event aims to highlight Black art and foster community engagement in a neighborhood that has long been a cornerstone of Seattle's Black culture.

The Green family home, which has stood since the 1940s, serves as the heart of Wa Na Wari. Originally purchased when discriminatory housing practices restricted options for Black families, the home has become a powerful symbol of resilience and cultural heritage.

"The Central District is the historic home for Seattle's Black community, the heart of the Black community for many decades," said Inye Wokoma, co-founder and co-executive director of Wa Na Wari.

This year’s Walk the Block event will transform the neighborhood into a lively gallery, featuring a diverse array of local artists, musicians, and community members. The festival aims to celebrate the rich cultural legacy of the Central District and provide a platform for artistic expression.

Wokoma emphasized the significance of the event: "It was important for us to be in this space to continue to be a beacon and a reminder for folks that they still have a place in Seattle, right, that there’s still a sense of possibility for them to do something and create a future in the city."

In addition to art exhibitions and performances, this year’s festival will introduce the Walk the Block Institute, which includes a series of workshops focused on creativity and community engagement. Activities planned for the day range from a community asset mapping version of Monopoly to film screenings that highlight Black land ownership and culture.

Cheikh Yirim Seck, a board member and grandchild of Frank and Goldyne Green, shared the festival's goal of showcasing Black and Indigenous talent: "We’re really trying to create a space for Black and Indigenous people to showcase their talents and art."

The festival will also feature prominent speakers, including award-winning architect Germane Barnes, who will discuss the importance of place and identity in Black communities. The day will culminate in musical performances and art installations, allowing attendees to engage with and celebrate the vibrant cultural tapestry of the Central District.

Wa Na Wari’s "Walk the Block" event serves not only as a celebration of the neighborhood’s rich history but also as a testament to the enduring strength of the community. It highlights the importance of preserving cultural heritage through art and fostering connections among residents.

For more information about the event and how to participate, visit Wa Na Wari’s website.

