Seattle marks Juneteenth with community celebration, reflection

As the United States observes the fourth year since Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday, Seattle's Central District transformed into a vibrant scene resembling a fairground, bustling with food, music, vendors, and roller skating.

Wednesday at Judkins Park, people of all skating skill levels were seen participating in what was dubbed the 'Skate Party to Freedom."

Camille Parker from the Northwest African American Museum, the local organization putting on the event, expressed the significance of the occasion for the community.

"It's nice to bring them a peace of what they used to grow up with outside, which is lovely on a wonderful day, and just a piece of our history, a lot of people connect with others," Parker stated.

At the nearby Jimi Hendrix Park, attendees enjoyed different tunes and ambiance. Tyana Darling spoke about the evolution of Juneteenth celebrations and how she finds joy in her children growing up recognizing the day as a federal holiday. "I came out here to be around our people and support our business, and I love to give back to our people," Darling explained, highlighting the importance of her family cherishing their culture.

Vendors and businesses lined the park, offering a variety of shopping experiences and delicious food options. Known affectionately as Mother Hen, Sharita Bolden, who has been participating for her fifth year at Jimi Hendrix Park, kept busy with her grill while emphasizing the broader message of the holiday.

"Letting them know what Juneteenth is, what it means to us, and what it should mean to them too, so it’s like we finally got our freedom, but do we all really have our freedom if we think about it," Bolden said.

The day's events extended into the evening, fostering a community celebration that honored the past while enjoying the present freedoms.

The Juneteenth celebration in Seattle showcases a combination of festive enjoyment and a poignant reminder of the journey to freedom and equality, bringing the community together to commemorate this historical day.

