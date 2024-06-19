Here are the top free Juneteenth events happening in Seattle

Seattle and surrounding cities will host free Juneteenth events Wednesday and through the weekend, highlighting African American contributions to our community and celebrating the emancipation of enslaved citizens.

Juneteenth obtained federal holiday status during President Joe Biden's first year in office. In June 2021, an overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives, with a vote tally of 415 to 14, passed legislation designating Juneteenth as a national holiday. Following the House's decision, President Biden enacted the legislation the subsequent day.

Between June 19 and June 22, the Puget Sound region could be seeing some of the highest temperatures of the year. Be sure to dress appropriately, especially considering these events take place in the sun.

Juneteenth Celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park – Seattle, WA

Seattle’s largest Juneteenth Event celebrates its 41st year at Jimi Hendrix Park on June 19, showcasing a full day of live performances, vendors and family activities.

The free event runs from noon until 8 p.m., hosted by Africatown Community Land Trust and King County Equity Now.

Northwest African American Museum – Seattle, WA

Visit Judkins Park from noon until 5 p.m. to participate in The Skate Party. Complimentary skate rentals are available while supplies last.

The free event will also grant free admission to the Northwest African American Museum from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., showcasing their two latest exhibits: 'Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See' and ‘Interrupting Privilege.’

The Scene In South Park – Seattle, WA

From 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., The Scene in South Park is hosting a black-owned market and opportunity fair, a social sing-a-long, local food vendors and a concert with DaNell Daymon & Greater Works.

Langston's Celebration of Black Genius – Seattle, WA

The Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute is hosting a dinner and conversation series with Da Village Community at 5 p.m.

The Royal Room's Music of Tina Turner – Seattle, WA

South Hudson Music Project is hosting a tribute to Tina Turner at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can attend for free if they bring a donation. Organizers are accepting reservations for guests planning to dine at the Royal Room. Reservations are not accepted over the phone.

Juneteenth Celebration at Stewart Heights Park – Tacoma, WA

Tacoma is hosting the largest Juneteenth celebration in Washington state, "A Road to Economic Freedom."

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stewart Heights Park.

The event includes over 150 vendors, live music and the Miss Juneteenth Pageant.

The R&B lineup includes platinum-selling girl group, 702, Swego, Silas D, Will Jordan, DJ Qualifi, and DJ Don Gee.

Shoreline Juneteenth Community Celebration – Shoreline, WA

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., check out live performances, live music, special speakers, soul food dinner and Black business marketplace at Shoreline City Hall.

Youth Driven Freedom Day Celebration – Seattle, WA – June 20th

Creative Justice Northwest is hosting a youth-driven Juneteenth Celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with food, music, vendors, art and a clothing swap.

Atlantic Street Center's 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration – Seattle, WA – June 22

Atlantic Street Center is hosting a resource fair, local vendors, free food and raffles at Rainier Beach Community Center.

It Takes A Village – Seattle, WA – June 22

From 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It Takes A Village is hosting a vendor marketplace, resources, soul food, cultural African diaspora dishes, charicature artists, entertainment and more at Othello Playground.

Spot reservations required.

