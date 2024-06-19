Seattle weather: Sizzling sunshine, warm weather for summer solstice

Sizzling sunshine and warm weather are in store for Seattle just in time for the summer solstice at 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

Toasty temperatures are forecast this afternoon. Highs will be several degrees above average. Temperatures will rise to either side of 80 degrees in the South Sound.



Something to keep in mind as well: there's a low chance for spotty showers and weak thunderstorms over the Cascades today and tomorrow.

Remember, water temperatures remain dangerously cool this time of year. Always wear a life jacket if you're cooling off along a lake, river or stream! Water temperatures are cold year-round in Puget Sound.

Seattle will experience almost 16 hours of daylight Thursday. Tomorrow is the first official day of summer!

Temperatures shoot into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. There is a moderate heat risk for the Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia metro regions, as well as the Cascade valleys. Find some ways to stay cool the next few days.

The heat eases this weekend. Temperatures drop to a slightly more comfortable 78 degrees, dropping further into the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. We cloud up next Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will hover shy of 70 degrees.

For the last week of June, the long-range weather models we analyze to make our predictions are forecasting temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It'll be cloudier next week with a small chance for light showers on an almost daily basis.

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

