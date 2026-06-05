'Seattle News Weekly': Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's public forum

The Brief The hosts open the podcast with a discussion on the public form from Wednesday night, where Hana interviewed Mayor Katie Wilson, before members of the public lined up at a microphone to ask questions and voice their concerns for the Seattle community. The podcast highlights an interview with a DEA agent regarding the influx of international tourists for the upcoming FIFA matches. The hosts close the episode by discussing the tragic murder of 17-year-old student and athlete Braylon Diaz in Parkland, who was shot and killed after complying with suspects trying to steal his necklace.



Seattle has had another week of big news, from Mayor Katie Wilson answering burning questions, to more preparation for FIFA World Cup 2026 to an investigation for the shooting of 17-year-old Braylon Diaz in Parkland.

On this week's episode of the Seattle News Weekly podcast, FOX 13 Seattle's Hana Kim and Alejandra Guzman discuss the biggest headlines of the week.

Mayor Katie Wilson's Public Forum

The hosts open the podcast with a discussion on the public form from Wednesday night, where Hana interviewed Mayor Katie Wilson, before members of the public lined up at a microphone to ask questions and voice their concerns for the Seattle community.

They talk about Mayor Katie Wilson's proposal to raise the sales tax to 10.7% to expand Seattle’s bus routes. Critics point out that the tax is regressive and impacts low-and middle-income residents the most, while many buses currently run empty. The Mayor defends the plan by asserting that transit demand will grow as the city's population expands.

The Mayor addresses criticism from L.A. mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, who claimed his strict drug policies would drive unhoused individuals to Seattle. Mayor Wilson emphasizes that housing costs—not just substance abuse—drive homelessness, and reiterates her support for low-barrier shelters rather than mandating treatment first.

"We have a very challenging tax system in our city and state, as, as many people probably know, we have a very regressive tax system and, the options that we are given by the state for how to fund our transportation benefit district are very limited. And so sales tax is really, the main one, that we have used." — Mayor Katie Wilson

The hosts note that the Mayor has not met her goal of creating 500 emergency shelter units before the upcoming World Cup. Additionally, she faces a $175 million deficit for the next year's budget (part of a nearly half-billion-dollar deficit over the next several years), leading her to consider a local capital gains tax and payroll tax expansion.

"They were supposed to ask questions, and some of them didn't ask questions necessarily. I think that they were there because they were frustrated, and they wanted the mayor to hear how they felt about things..." — Alejandra Guzman

When pressed on her previously declared boycott of Starbucks, Mayor Wilson admits she recently visited a location and ordered a drink, signaling her boycott is over while maintaining her strong support for labor unions.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Safety & Security Preparations

The podcast highlights an interview with a DEA agent regarding the influx of international tourists for the upcoming FIFA matches. The agent warns that visitors from countries without a severe fentanyl crisis face unique risks, noting that his division recently confiscated 25 million lethal doses of the drug.

The FBI is warning the public against flying drones near Lumen Field and fan zones, as it could result in federal misdemeanors. Furthermore, the hosts discuss the ongoing debate surrounding the city's CCTV cameras; the Mayor has paused a decision on activating them until the end of the year, despite calls from law enforcement and community members to utilize them to solve crimes.

Parkland Shooting Investigation

The hosts close the episode by discussing the tragic murder of 17-year-old student and athlete Braylon Diaz in Parkland, who was shot and killed after complying with suspects trying to steal his necklace.

Two suspects are in custody, and the vehicle involved was recently recovered in Federal Way. However, law enforcement is still actively searching for a remaining 21-year-old suspect, Brandon Torres Mesa.

Seattle News Weekly is a podcast that goes in depth and gives context to the stories that matter to the western Washington community. Check back every Thursday for a new episode on your favorite podcast platform, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Stitcher, Amazon Music, TuneIn and Audible or YouTube.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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